Can Thomas Mai Veeren be a game-changer?

Football

HÀ NỘI — In the exciting lead-up to the 2025 AFC U17 Championship, one name stands out among the 34 players selected for the Vietnamese U17 team - Thomas Mai Veeren. The Vietnamese-American footballing talent, currently shining for Dutch club HV Quick, could prove to be a game-changer on the field.

Born in 2008, Thomas, also known by his Vietnamese name Mai Công Thành, has a Dutch father and a Vietnamese mother. His versatility on the field is impressive; he excels in multiple midfield positions, including attacking midfielder, central midfielder and winger. This season, he has made a significant impact, featuring in eight matches where he netted nine goals and provided four assists, including a stunning hat-trick.

Thomas's journey has been marked by opportunities to train with respected professional clubs like ADO Den Haag and Feyenoord Rotterdam. He has also represented various youth teams under the Dutch Football Federation from 2018 to 2023, honing his skills and gaining invaluable experience.

With Vietnamese roots, Thomas dreams of donning the national jersey, eager to contribute his talents to the growth of national football. However the path to that national team is competitive. To secure his spot, he must impress head coach Cristiano Roland during the upcoming training sessions with the U17 squad.

Coach Roland shared his thoughts on Thomas: “I’ve reviewed videos of his performances, but I’m eager to assess his abilities first hand in training. We’ll compare his skills and make informed decisions. It’s essential for us to support his integration into the team, and only time will tell if he can make a significant impact.”

Thomas, dubbed the 'strange bird,' embodies hope for the U17 Vietnamese team. If he can adapt and showcase his talent effectively, he could become a vital asset for the national squad in the years to come. However, as coach Roland noted, patience is key. Thorough monitoring will be necessary to determine his fit within the team.

It’s worth noting that in 2024, as the Vietnamese team prepared for the 2025 Asian qualifiers, coach Roland previously offered a chance to fellow overseas Vietnamese player Maxwell James Peereboom from the Gold Coast Knights youth team in Australia. Unfortunately, Peereboom didn’t make the final cut, highlighting the rigorous standards expected of players who must adapt to the team’s playing style and training intensity.

The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) is increasingly open to overseas Vietnamese players, especially following the successes of talents like Đặng Văn Lâm, Mạc Hồng Quân, along with naturalised player Nguyễn Xuân Son. Recent rule changes in the V.League 1 2024-2025 now allow teams to field two overseas Vietnamese players, fostering a broader talent pool.

With a promising young player like Thomas in the U17 squad, coach Roland gains additional tactical options, sending a clear message to aspiring athletes wanting to represent their country. The team are set to train at the Vietnamese Youth Football Training Centre until March 23, when they will head to Oman for further preparation, including two friendly matches against the host nation’s U17 team.

As anticipation builds, all eyes will be on Thomas to see if he can seize this golden opportunity. VNS