Jersey No 3: the unlikely connection between Việt Nam's Hải and Portugal's Pepe

Football

HÀ NỘI — FIFA has highlighted intriguing parallels between central defender Quế Ngọc Hải, who currently showcases his talent at Bình Dương Club, and the legendary Pepe, a star of the Portuguese national team.

The official FIFA homepage on Monday, drew attention to the fact that both players donned the iconic number three jersey for their national teams.

This post sparked considerable enthusiasm among Vietnamese football fans, who noted that Hải and Pepe not only share the same position and jersey number but also exhibit remarkably similar on-field personas. Both players are renowned for their fierce fighting spirit and unwavering commitment whenever they step onto the pitch.

Pepe, a central defensive titan, boasts an impressive 141 appearances for Portugal. His crowning achievement came during the EURO 2016 championship, where he played a pivotal role in securing victory against France in the final, helping to quench the nation’s thirst for European glory.

Over his illustrious career, Pepe spent a decade at Real Madrid, accumulating three Champions League titles, three La Liga championships, and two Spanish Cups. After moving to Besiktas in 2017, he returned to Portugal in 2018 to contribute to FC Porto, ultimately retiring at 41 with an extraordinary trophy haul.

In contrast, Hải, 32, has carved out his own legacy as the former captain of the Vietnamese national team, currently representing Becamex Bình Dương. Over a decade, he has been a steadfast presence, contributing to numerous successes for the national squad. His reliability has made him a favoured choice for various head coaches, including Toshiya Miura, Nguyễn Hữu Thắng, Park Hang-seo, and Philippe Troussier.

Hải has firmly established himself in the national team’s central defence, amassing 78 caps and competing in five ASEAN Cups. He trails just five matches behind his senior, Công Vinh, and if he maintains his fitness and form, Hải has every chance of matching or even surpassing this milestone.

The Vietnamese team is set to play four matches in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers in 2025, along with additional international friendlies, potentially paving the way for him to enhance his record.

During the preparation phase for the ASEAN Cup 2024, Hải was notably absent from the national squad, as coach Kim Sang-sik opted for players in peak physical condition.

However, with his recovery progressing well, Hải has returned to regular play, consistently contributing to his club’s success. If he continues to shine, a return to the national team is within reach, and fans eagerly anticipate his impact in the upcoming Asian Cup 2027. VNS