VFF invests in future: U17 and U22 teams prepare for international success

Football

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam gears up for ambitious goals in 2025, the Vietnamese U17 and U22 teams are receiving significant investment and support from the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF), ensuring they have the best possible conditions to succeed.

World Cup glory

The U17 team, under the trusted guidance of coach Cristiano Roland, is on a mission to secure a spot at the U17 World Cup. Roland led the team to a remarkable achievement by qualifying for the 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup, impressively defeating Uzbekistan 3-0 and Japan 1-0 to clinch the top position at the international friendly tournament, the Peace Cup in China 2024.

To further bolster the team's capabilities, VFF has appointed Yutaka Ikeuchi as a technical supervisor, who will work alongside Roland and his coaching staff as they prepare for the challenges ahead.

After training at the Việt Nam Youth Football Training Centre, the U17 squad will embark on a training camp in Oman from March 23 to March 29. There, they will engage in two crucial "test matches" against the host team, U17 Oman, before heading to Saudi Arabia for the 2025 AFC U17 Championship. This championship is particularly significant as it offers a pathway to the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup, which will feature 48 teams, including eight from Asia.

SEA Games 33

The U22 team is also gearing up early for the 2026 AFC U23 Championship and SEA Games 33. With a focus on building a robust squad, many promising young talents are being given the chance to train with the national team. Notably, players like Bùi Vĩ Hào and Khuất Văn Khang have made their mark, recently joining the national squad for international tournaments, including the ASEAN Cup 2024.

In 2025, the U22 team will continue to benefit from VFF's support, participating with the national team during FIFA Days. This March, they will compete in the international football tournament in China, featuring top-tier U22 teams from across Asia. Alongside familiar competitors like U22 Việt Nam (Southeast Asia) and U22 Uzbekistan (Central Asia), the tournament will also showcase the formidable U22 South Korea team from East Asia.

The U22 Vietnamese team is set to reconvene on March 10 at the Việt Nam Youth Football Training Centre. As this coincides with the national team's FIFA Days training session, assistant coach Đinh Hồng Vinh will step in as head coach for the U22 squad.

During a recent trip to China for the 2025 U20 Asian Cup, VFF President Trần Quốc Tuấn engaged with leaders from the Saudi Arabian and Chinese Football Federations, focusing on the training plans for Việt Nam's U17 and U22 teams of as they prepare for their upcoming challenges.

Tuấn expressed gratitude on behalf of the VFF Executive Committee to the Saudi Arabian and Chinese Football Federations for their support in developing Việt Nam's youth teams. This collaboration provides invaluable opportunities for training, competition, and skill development in preparation for official tournaments.

Additionally, Tuấn participated as a member of the Standing Committee and Head of the Competition Committee of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) during the final match of the U20 Asian Cup, where he proudly presented the tournament's best player award to Australia's Alex Badolato. OVIETNAM.VN/VNS