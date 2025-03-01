Football hero to hunt SEA Games women’s title

Football

Thanh Hà

Sitting at a small table by the lake, coach Mai Đức Chung enjoys his morning tea as usual, surrounded by old friends and neighbours chatting about world events.

However, he only has a few weeks left to savour this peaceful time. By April he will return to action, leading the national women's team in pursuit of their ninth SEA Games title in Thailand.

At 74, he will be the oldest national coach still active and the only national hero currently in charge of a football team anywhere in the world.

Hero's return

In late January, Chung was awarded the Hero of Labour title for his outstanding contributions to national football and sports development.

The recognition came just months after he decided to return to the national women's football team, taking charge of key tournaments in 2025.

Chung is a unique figure in world football, having taken on a variety of roles throughout his decades-long coaching career. He led different men’s clubs in the domestic leagues, served as an assistant coach and head coach for the national men's teams, and earned respect and accolades in every position.

However, his greatest success has been with the women’s team. Under his guidance, Việt Nam won a record eight SEA Games gold medals, one AFF Cup, finished fourth at the Asian Games, placed fifth in the Asian Cup, and most notably qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

His Hero of Labour title makes him the most distinguished coach in Vietnamese football history—he is the first coach to receive the honour and only the second figure in sports after Hoàng Vĩnh Giang, a renowned sports official.

"It is a great honour, and I am truly happy that both the people and the state have recognised my contributions," said Chung. "It is a joy for me and my family, and it will push me to achieve my goals in 2025."

Chung initially retired in 2023, but just six months later, he was back in the hot seat.

"Many people advised me against returning. They said I should stop while I was at the top because if I fail, my legacy could be affected," said Chung. "But I am not afraid of failure. I take responsibility, and I have confidence. As long as the team needs me, I will be here."

The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) had been searching for a replacement, even considering a French coach, but his demands were deemed unsuitable. Meanwhile, local candidates lacked the necessary experience and qualifications.

Despite his brief retirement, Chung’s passion for football never faded. He continued attending national tournaments, scouting young talent, and updating his coaching knowledge, determined not to fall behind.

Gold hunting

2025 will be a demanding year for Chung and his team, with three major competitions: the AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualification, the AFF Cup, and SEA Games 33.

Chung has been tasked with achieving the highest possible results, and defending Việt Nam’s SEA Games title is a top priority.

"It will be a tough challenge. We have won four consecutive gold medals, and now every team is aiming to take us down," said Chung.

According to VFF President Trần Quốc Tuấn Chung’s success lies in his deep understanding and love for his players, while the players, in turn, are fully committed to their coach, their teammates, and the nation.

"Our biggest rival is Thailand, which are hosting the SEA Games this year. We also have internal challenges, as some of our key players are ageing, and we need to find talented young replacements," he said.

The national team will begin training in April, following the conclusion of the domestic league. This will give Chung about seven months to prepare for their December games in Thailand.

Before that, they will compete in the AFF Cup in June in Indonesia, where they aim to reclaim their title after losing in 2022. They will also take part in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualification in June, with the host country yet to be confirmed.

"In addition to tactics, I need to carefully balance senior and young players to ensure a smooth and effective squad for the tournaments," said Chung.

"We are not afraid of any opponent. We have faith, solidarity, and determination. With those, all challenges can be overcome."

Looking beyond 2025

Chung’s contract with VFF runs until the end of 2025, and alongside his immediate goals, he is also working to train his successor.

"It is difficult to find coaches for women's football because of the lack of both standard and advanced training programmes. There are very few female coaches, and even fewer who pursue coaching licences," said Chung.

"Personally, I have already started my plan. I am training a coach to replace me in the future. Things are in progress, and with time, we will make sure it works well." VNS