Amateur players to compete in tennis championship

Tennis

VŨNG TÀU — The 2025 National Amateur Women Tennis Championship will feature more than 100 players in its first-ever season, which starts on March 1 in Vũng Tàu City.

The tournament will feature the best players nationwide. Notable names include Ngô Hồng Hạnh, Lê Thảo Hân and Phan Diễm Quỳnh.

Players will compete in six categories divided by their age groups.

“The tournament is organised to celebrate the 115th anniversary of International Women's Day (March 8, 1910 - March 8, 2025), providing an opportunity for female players to show off the talent of women in tennis," said Việt Nam Tennis Federation General Secretary and Vice President Nguyễn Hồng Sơn.

"Here, they can exchange, interact each other and participate in meaningful activities to develop sports movements and connect the community. The tournament is also meant to promote tourism in Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Province."

The tournament, known as the Victory Hotel Vũng Tàu Cup, is an activity run by the Việt Nam Tennis Federation as part of its policy to promote sport socialisation and sport economics.

In addition to matches, there will be interesting activities such as a sideline competition for talented amateur players and a space displaying regional specialties.

Athletes and fans will receive free health checks and experience oriental medicine therapy. They will also be entertained with music and dance performances and magic shows. VNS