Archers prepare for SEA Games comeback in December

Archery

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese archers have an ambitious golden target when the sport will return to the upcoming SEA Games after it was dropped in the 2023 edition.

All national archers are competing in a tense selection process for places, taking part in international tournaments but with the 33rd Games in Thailand in December being the focus.

"To earn their places competing in these events all of them must take high results in our internal competitions which will last until March 15," said Phan Trọng Quân, official of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam's Archery Department.

"The coaching board and South Korean expert Park Chae Soon will then review their performances and make the final list."

Their first competition will be the 2025 Hyundai Archery World Cup Final's Shanghai stage on May 5-11, then they will compete in the Madrid stage on July 8-13 and the world championship in South Korea in September.

All tests are leading to the most important one, the SEA Games, where Việt Nam will try to find their top place in the medal tally.

The team took number one place with three golds in the 2019 Games in the Philippines, but fell to fourth place when competing at home at the following competions, before staying home when archery was not organised in Cambodia in 2023.

"Every athlete wants to have moments of victory. To achieve that, we must practise hard, make strong efforts and perfect our technique and mentality every day," said Asian Cup champion Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhi.

"My first goal in this year is to have a spot in the national team for the 33rd SEA Games."

Archery was one of the most successful team events for Việt Nam in 2024, as they won two official slots at the Paris Olympics for Đỗ Thị Ánh Nguyệt and Lê Quốc Phong.

Although the pair did not bring home a medal from France, their Olympic appearance was still considered a strong positive step for the whole team to develop in 2025.

Over the past three years, the team has focused on its rejuvenation and young athletes -- Nhi, Hoàng Thị Mai and Nguyễn Duy -- achieved many remarkable results. Along with their seniors Nguyệt, Phong, Nguyễn Văn Đầy, Nguyễn Hoàng Phi Vũ and Nguyễn Đạt Mạnh, they are showing plenty of medal promise ahead of the SEA Games.

They also have the added strong support from famed coach Park who came to the team in 2023.

Prior to Việt Nam he coached the national team of South Korea to win 11 golds in three Olympics in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

The upcoming Bangkok tournament will be Park's first SEA Games.

Park said Vietnamese athletes had good body shape and physical conditions, they absorbed knowledge and learnt techniques quickly. Diligence was also a strong point that helped them overcome any challenges.

He suggested that athletes should have at least six international training camps and competitions every year to improve their ability. Meanwhile equipment and facility upgrades would be useful for the team to level up, he added. VNS