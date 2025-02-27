National football team to welcome new South Korean assistant coach

HÀ NỘI — Coach Kim Sang-sik has recommended the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) hire a new assistant coach, following the departure of his former assistant, Choi Won-kwon, who has returned to South Korea.

The proposed new assistant is Lee Jung-soo, a former defender for the South Korean national team, who played from 2008 to 2013. Lee gained recognition during the 2010 World Cup, scoring two crucial goals that helped South Korea advance to the round of 16.

According to various sources, Lee has already arrived in Việt Nam to discuss the position with the VFF. Previously, he served as an assistant coach under Chung Hae-seong at HCM City FC from 2018 to 2020.

Meantime, Lee Woon-jae will continue in his role as an assistant to Kim Sang-sik. In 2024, Lee Woon-jae signed a short-term contract as the goalkeeping coach for the Vietnamese national team. VNS