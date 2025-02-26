Xuân Son tips Tiến Linh to win Golden Ball 2024

HCM City — Naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son and his family have arrived in HCM City to attend the Golden Ball 2024 awards night, and he is tipping striker Nguyễn Tiến Linh to win.

On arriving in HCM City, Son could not hide his excitement as he participates for the second time in Việt Nam's biggest footballing gala footballing event.

Despite his outstanding performance in the national team’s jersey, he does not have the opportunity to compete for the Golden Ball title due to late naturalisation issues.

Nevertheless, Son has made this prediction about who will win the Golden Ball 2024.

"I think Tiến Linh has had a very impressive year of play. He has performed well both at the club and national team levels, so I believe he has a significant advantage in winning the Golden Ball this year. Other players also have their standout moments, but for me, Tiến Linh is still the one who stands out more. I place my trust in him," said Son.

At the Golden Ball 2024 awards, when the organisers finalised the voting list, Son had not yet completed his naturalisation process, so he could only be nominated in the Best Foreign Player category. Accordingly, Son will compete against two other players, Alan Alexandre (known as Alan Grafite) who plays for Công An Hà Nội and Hendrio Araujo, a player with Thép Xanh Nam Định, all of them from Brazil.

Son also expressed his joy at attending the event: "I feel wonderful. The Golden Ball is a very meaningful award for Vietnamese football. Being here makes me proud. This is my second time attending the gala, but the feeling is always special like the first time."

He also mentioned that he is quite familiar with HCM City, having not only come here to compete with his club but also during family holidays.

Regarding his injury status, Son said: "I am recovering well. It has been two months since I sustained the injury. The treatment and recovery process is progressing smoothly and everything is going according to plan, it's just a matter of time now. I am doing my best to get back on the field as soon as possible."

The Golden Ball 2024 award ceremony will take place today at 7pm. — VNS