Vietnamese cyclists confident as they head towards 33rd SEA Games

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese cyclists are feeling optimistic as they are preparing for the 33rd SEA Games in late December, following their achievements at the 2025 Asian Road Cycling Championships held recently in Thailand.

Việt Nam competed with 16 cyclists across 10 events at the Asian championships. The team secured one silver medal with Nguyễn Thị Thật's performance in the professional category, along with two gold medals, one silver medal, and three bronze medals in the amateur categories.

Nguyễn Ngọc Vũ, general secretary of the Việt Nam Cycling and Motor Sports Federation, said that despite facing challenges -- such as their racing vehicles being destroyed by a fire during transit from the airport in Bangkok to the competition venue -- the Vietnamese team displayed remarkable skill, bravery and determination, impressing other participating countries.

Vũ explained that the loss of their racing bikes and reliance on borrowed equipment significantly affected the athletes' performance, as the borrowed bicycles did not match the quality of their own.

This disadvantage impacted Thật's ability to sprint at the finish line, resulting in her losing by a narrow margin to Jutatip Maneephan in the women's road cycling event and settling for the silver medal. Nonetheless, this achievement is commendable, particularly highlighting Thật's competitive spirit.

Additionally, the younger athletes showed professional growth, with many securing points from the International Cycling Union (UCI), contributing to Việt Nam's overall standings at the tournament.

Focus on SEA Games 33

Vũ said that compared to other regional competitors, Vietnamese women's road cycling calibre ranks highly. The competition at the SEA Games 33 to be held in Thailand later this year will primarily be between Việt Nam and Thailand.

Notably, some of Việt Nam's strong events, such as cross-country and off-road cycling, are not included in the SEA Games 33 programme. Therefore, careful planning and preparation are essential to achieve their highest goals.

“Given our current strength, Vietnamese women's road cycling is highly regarded in the region and on the continent. Nguyễn Thị Thật remains our key athlete, alongside a talented group of young cyclists such as Nguyễn Thị Thu Mai, Lâm Thị Thùy Dương, and Nguyễn Thị Bé Hồng, who have the potential to surprise regional competitors," Vũ said.

"However, we cannot afford to be complacent, as some top Indonesian female cyclists did not participate in the recent Asian tournament. Moreover, our opponents have ample time to prepare before SEA Games 33.”

Coach Nguyễn Huy Hùng said that the coaching staff has planned outdoor training sessions in Đà Lạt to help the team familiarise themselves with the terrain ahead of the SEA Games. They also planned to conduct training in Thailand. Recently, the UCI granted a scholarship to Lâm Thị Thùy Dương for international training sessions at the World Cycling Training Centre, which will enhance her experience in preparation for the SEA Games.

“Currently, the host country Thailand has not announced the competition regulations for the 33rd SEA Games. Once specific information is available, the coaching staff will develop a more detailed plan to ensure athletes are optimally prepared,” Hùng said.

The Director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, Đặng Hà Việt, said that the department will provide the best conditions for the Vietnamese cycling team to train and participate in international competitions leading up to the SEA Games.

Over the longer term the Sports Authority will collaborate closely with the Việt Nam Cycling and Motor Sports Federation to invest in key areas, develop modern and effective training methods, and diversify funding sources for cycling.

They also aim to secure additional funds to host more domestic and international competitions in Việt Nam, fostering the growth of the cycling movement and enhancing the quality of athletes for the national team. VNS