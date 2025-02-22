Striker Linh expects first time Golden Ball award

Football

Thanh Hà

Nguyễn Tiến Linh stepped down from the stage with the Silver Ball in hand, tears of surprise, sadness, and disappointment in his eyes. He had missed his career's most prestigious award—the Golden Ball—recognising the best footballer of 2022, a year when his brilliant performance made everyone believe he would win.

He was among the best local strikers with nine goals, won the SEA Games trophy with the U23 team, became the first Vietnamese top scorer of the AFF Cup with six goals, and was named in the top 25 of the Asian Golden Ball. Yet that night, he finished second.

Two years have passed. The next awarding night is approaching, and Linh is again named in the final shortlist. His achievements in 2024 have made him the top candidate, garnering support from various parts of the community.

High performance

By the end of this month, the 2024 Golden Ball Award will be held in HCM City, with all eyes on the men's player category.

The organisers have shortlisted five outstanding players: midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải (Hà Nội Police), midfielder Nguyễn Hoàng Đức (Phù Đổng Ninh Bình), defender Nguyễn Thành Chung, striker Phạm Tuấn Hải (Hà Nội FC), and Linh of Becamex Bình Dương.

However, pundits suggest that Quang Hải, Chung, and Tuấn Hải did not have remarkable performances, making it a race for the title between Đức and Linh.

Đức, the winner of the 2023 season, earned his spot mainly due to his performance with the national team at the 2024 ASEAN Cup. He played well from the semi-finals onward but did not score or provide an assist.

At the club level, he left V.League 1 side Thể Công Viettel when he couldn't find his peak form and moved to the lower-tier Phù Đổng Ninh Bình. In his new home, Đức became a key player, helping the club win five straight games.

Meanwhile, Linh showcased exceptional performance compared to all other players in the local league. He netted 17 times in the 2024-25 season and currently leads the V.League 1 scoring table after 13 matches.

Notably, on February 11, he scored his 100th career goal—75 for Bình Dương and 25 for the national team.

Last Sunday, he made it 101, joining a select group of local players to reach the 100-goal mark, including Lê Công Vinh, Lê Huỳnh Đức, Nguyễn Anh Đức, and Nguyễn Văn Quyết.

Linh described this as a meaningful milestone, affirming his position in Vietnamese football.

"I am very happy and proud to have scored the 100th goal in my career. This motivates me to continue striving," he said.

"I want to contribute more to Bình Dương. Since I became a player, I've always dreamed of winning the V.League 1 with Bình Dương and hope to help the home team realise this dream," added the striker.

With the national team, he has won AFF Cup and SEA Games trophies. He played an important role in coach Kim Sang-sik's 2024-25 campaign, scoring a double in the World Cup 2026 qualification last June and one in a friendly match against Thailand last September.

He netted four goals and provided two assists for Việt Nam, which later won the ASEAN Cup title for the third time.

Top award ahead

According to many sources, the 27-year-old Linh is leading the voting, as his statistics and expertise far exceed those of other players.

Former national striker Vinh believes that Linh is the favourite for this year's award.

"Linh is currently playing well and leading the scoring table this season. It's been a long time since a domestic striker has scored so many goals," Vinh, a three-time Golden Ball winner, said.

He noted that prior to the ASEAN Cup, it was difficult to determine the most deserving player. But with Việt Nam's success and Linh's performance, he has become the most valuable candidate.

Sport commentator Nguyễn Quang Huy also praised Linh, stating that he is a player worthy of the Golden Ball title.

"Throughout 2024, Linh was an outstanding player. He played steadily and scored consistently in the V.League 1. Even when Việt Nam underperformed under coach Philippe Troussier, Linh seized his opportunities and shone," Huy said.

"This season, no one scores more goals than him in the local league. He wasn't in the starting lineup every match in the ASEAN Cup but still netted four times.

"He always enters the field with high spirits, completing his tasks well by scoring and assisting. For me, this year, Linh is number one."

On February 26, the winner of the top prize will be announced. If Linh reaches the top podium, it will fulfil a dream shared by all players. VNS