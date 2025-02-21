Sorry Darwin, your time’s up

Paul Kennedy

If the jury was still out deliberating over Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, it returned its verdict yesterday. Guilty in the first degree.

The decision came around 68 minutes into Liverpool’s match away at Aston Villa. With the scores level at two a piece, Nunez was given the opportunity to take the lead when fed on a plate by midfielder Dominic Szoboszlai.

With an open goal at his mercy, a chance more difficult to miss than score, the Uruguayan fluffed his lines, blasting the ball way off target from just a few yards out.

Now in his defence, you could argue Diego Jota was also guilty of some wasteful finishing, but it’s fast becoming a repeat offence for Nunez, who so far this season has found the net just four times in the Premier League. Criminal behaviour.

Those figures are just not good enough for a player who cost Liverpool $100 million and change, in signing on fee plus add-ons when he joined from Benfica in 2022.

Liverpool fans have a habit of being patient with their players, and Darwin has become a bit of a cult hero since he signed, mainly due to his work rate rather than goal-getting prowess.

But their patience is wearing thin, and after his poor performance yesterday, some supporters I know took to socials to say enough is enough.

In the great scheme of things, a draw away at Villa wasn’t the worst result and Liverpool are still favourites to win the Premier League.

But if Arsenal do catch up to the Reds come the end of the season, it’s moments like that miss which Liverpool fans will point their fingers at.

There was talk the club turned down an offer in the January transfer window for the 25-year-old and one wonders what the reaction would be if a club came calling in the summer.

My guess is Liverpool would cut their losses and let him go.

Due to an ongoing injury to Cody Gakpo, Nunez will get more chances to redeem himself this season. The big one coming Sunday when they face champions Manchester City away from home.

It’s worth noting that while all eyes will be on the Nunez miss, Liverpool have kept only three clean sheets in their last 13 Premier League games.

But its goals that win games and in the case of Darwin Nunez, it’s no good being in possession of a dangerous weapon when all it does is fire blanks. VNS