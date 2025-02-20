Linh seeded No 6 at Yonex German Open 2025

Badminton

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's top badminton player Nguyễn Thùy Linh will compete in the Yonex German Open 2025 aiming to go one place further this time around.

As world No 28 and runner-up of last year's games, Linh is seeded No 6 in the women's singles category and will play LéOnice Huet of France. Last year, Linh lost to Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the final.

The German tournament, an event of BWF World Tour Super 300 level, will begin on February 2 and close on March 2 in Mulheim. It will be the first of Linh's international trips this year.

She will be travelling next to the Orleans Masters Badminton 2025, March 4-9 in Orleans, France and then to the All England 2025 which is being held March 11-16 in Birmingham, England.

"We have built a plan for Linh in 2025 and are basing it on her performance in each tournament to adjust for the highest result," said Khoa Trung Kiên, official of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam's Badminton Department.

Linh and her coaches want her to place in the world's top 20 this year and to earn at medal at the most important sporting event of 2025, the 33rd SEA Games in December in Thailand. VNS