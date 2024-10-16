Thuỳ Linh wins first round at Denmark Open Badminton Tournament

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Thuỳ Linh, Việt Nam's top female player, secured a straightforward victory against Malvika Bansod in the first round of the Denmark Open Badminton Tournament on Tuesday, winning 21-13, 21-12.

Currently ranked No 32 in the world, Linh 23-year-old faced Bansod, who is ranked No 35 and currently in good form.

The Denmark Open is part of the BWF World Tour Super 750 circuit, featuring total prize money of up to US$850,000, attracting many of the world’s elite badminton players.

With her first-round victory, Linh will earn at least $850 and gain 4,320 points in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. In the second round, she will compete against Supanida Katethong of Thailand, who is ranked No 11 in the world and is the reigning women’s singles champion from the 32nd SEA Games held last year in Cambodia. VNS