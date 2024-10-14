Rowers bring home two Asian championship golds

Rowing

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese athletes pocketed two golds at the Asian Rowing Championship 2024 which closed on October 13 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The group of Nguyễn Thị Giang, Phan Thị Thảo, Phạm Thị Ngọc Anh, Lê Thị Hiền, Hà Thị Vui, Đinh Thị Hảo, Phạm Thị Huệ, Dư Thị Bông and Lường Thị Thảo defeated strong competition in the women's eight event to take gold.

The team left powerful Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan a distance behind from the beginning and rowed solo to the finish.

The second gold went to the women's coxless pair of Hảo and Huệ, who bested rivals from China and Hong Kong to top the podium.

Vietnamese rowers also took two silvers and three bronzes in other categories to take fourth place overall.

China dominated with seven golds. Host Uzbekistan placed second with five, while Iran were in third place earning two golds and three silvers, one silver more than Việt Nam.

This year's Việt Nam result was not as good as back in 2022, while in Thailand, where they secured four golds for a second place finish, but commentators said it was due to the strong progress of Uzbek athletes who grabbed remarkable five golds compared to gaining none two years ago.

Vietnamese athletes will return home and prepare for the national championships later this month in Hải Phòng. VNS