Home Sports

Hà Nội triumphs at national classical wrestling and freestyle wrestling championship

October 14, 2024 - 13:50
The organising committee gives awards to the winners of the National Classical Wrestling and Freestyle Wrestling Championship. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội topped the medal tally at the National Classical Wrestling and Freestyle Wrestling Championship, which concluded in Nam Định Province on Sunday.

The Hà Nội team brought home nine gold medals, nine silver medals and 14 bronze medals. The Military team secured second place with nine golds and five bronzes, while Bắc Ninh claimed third place with two golds, six silvers and five bronzes.

The eight-day event attracted 240 athletes from 19 provinces and cities, including Bắc Ninh, HCM City and Bình Dương, competing across various categories and weight divisions.

According to the organising committee, this year's tournament showcased well-prepared teams, both in strength and expertise. The athletes exhibited a spirit of noble sportsmanship, employing varied and effective techniques. Experienced competitors representing the national team demonstrated their skill and dominance in their weight categories, while the event also highlighted many promising young athletes.

The championship was co-organised by the Sports Authority of Việt Nam and the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Nam Định Province. VNS

