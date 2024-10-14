Filipino Chua claims Hà Nội Open Pool trophy in season two

Pool

HÀ NỘI — Filipino Johann Chua was crowned champion of the 2024 Mansion Sports Hà Nội Open Pool Championship, beating 'Prince of Pool' Ko Pin Yi 13-7 in a thrilling final at the Mỹ Đình Indoor Athletics Palace on October 13 in Hà Nội.

Both finalists struggled at the beginning of the match, offering up a markedly different performance than that which had helped them secure slots in the championship game.

Despite missing the 3-ball and 7-ball early on, Ko redeemed himself with a crucial safety to claim the first rack.

Chua quickly found his form in the second rack, seizing control after Ko left the 6-ball hanging for an easy sweep. Nicknamed Bad Koi, he settled into his rhythm and went on to string together four consecutive racks, showcasing his sharp safety play and precise jump shots.

Ko was in the seventh rack when he fluked a 1-9 combo to cut Chua’s lead. He then tried to keep the pressure on Chua, but could not stop the younger rival extending his lead to 7-2.

The Filipino Slayer, Ko tried his best to claim more rack but he could only bring the score to 8-7 before his effort was dismissed by his own mistakes and Chua's amazing strokes.

With the final break, Chua cleared the table once more, securing the final rack and his first match room major title.

His trophy in Hà Nội was his first title of the year and was another highlight in his 2024 tour. Earlier, he advanced to the World Championship semi-finals and European Open final.

He pocketed US$30,000 for the win, while Ko took $15,000.

Returning for a second year, this highly anticipated Hà Nội Open Pool Championship is presented in partnership with leading sports investment firm Mansion Sports & Entertainment Group and local renowned broadcaster Vietcontent.

Cueists will next compete in the World Nineball Tour's Reyes Cup qualification in Manila, the Philippines. The highly anticipated inaugural cup, between October 15-18, will be played at the Ninoy Aquino National Stadium, in partnership with Puyat Sports Inc. and Sky Sport. VNS