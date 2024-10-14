Annual Pencak Silat National Championship kicks off in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU – The annual Pencak Silat National Championship has begun in the coastal province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

Pencak silat, a type of martial arts, is a fighting form that incorporates strikes, grappling and throwing. It is popular in Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philipines.

The week-long competition organised by the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, that began on Saturday, features over 300 contestants from 28 provinces.

There will be two categories: tanding (combat events) and seni (form performances).

Tanding is in the 45-110 kg weight classes and seni includes tunggal (single), ganda (pair), regu (team), and solo creative (single) formats.

Pencak silat involves national and international competitions and it is even part of the biennial SEA Games.

The organisers said the martial art is popular in localities like Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Hải Dương, Đà Nẵng, and HCM City, and has seen a surge in the number and quality of exponents in recent times.

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province has said it plans to invest in the sport.

Since coming to Việt Nam circa 1989, pencak silat has become a medal winner for the country at major Southeast Asia and global events.

Last year Vietnamese athletes bagged 20 medals at the Asian Pencak Silat Championship, and in June this year they dominated the 13th ASEAN School Games with nine golds. – VNS