Nha Trang Dolphins consolidate top-four position with dominant win

HÀ NỘI - The Nha Trang Dolphins strengthened their grip on a play-off spot with a commanding 117-87 victory over home team V Islanders at Hà Nội Children's Palace on Saturday evening.

This return clash saw the Dolphins once again field Vietnamese-heritage forward Max Allen in their starting line-up, while V Islanders continued to compete with a short-handed roster of just nine players.

The V Islanders also lacked head coach Erwin Tangunan on the sideline due to a suspension for repeated delays in submitting game rosters.

From the opening whistle, the Dolphins asserted their dominance. Echoing their previous meeting two days earlier, V Islanders struggled to penetrate the paint and were forced into low-percentage perimeter shots.

The Dolphins capitalised, racing to a 13-1 lead before Jermale Jones, Alioune Tew and Claude Leymark Canete found their rhythm to cut into the deficit. Despite their effort, the home side still trailed 14-25 after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw the Dolphins ramp up their attack, with dynamic duo Jaylyn Richardson and Mykal Jenkins stretching the lead further. Facing a relentless offensive surge, the home side’s bench player Algin Andaya tried to rally his team, but they were outpaced and trailed by 25 points at the half, 38-63.

After the break, the Dolphins maintained their intensity, with bench players Võ Huy Hoàn and Nguyễn Thành Đạt joining the scoring efforts.

The Islanders, meanwhile, struggled as key players Jones and Tew were out of form, leading to a 38-point gap at 56-94 by the end of the third quarter.

Barely three minutes into the final period, Nha Trang surpassed the 100-point mark. With the outcome effectively sealed, head coach Todd Purves opted to rest his starters and rotate in the second unit.

Even with the reserves on court, the Dolphins comfortably secured the win with a 30-point margin.

Richardson, the speed-driven playmaker, was named Player of the Game with 29 points and 10 assists in just over 24 minutes.

“It feels great to keep winning. We're on the right track and training hard for what’s ahead," Richardson said.

"As for Max Allen, he’s getting ready to make even greater contributions in upcoming matches.”

Although Allen was used sparingly, Nha Trang Dolphins completely controlled all four quarters, leveraging their depth to wear down the Islanders. At one stage, the lead ballooned to 42 points. With most of their main scorers underperforming, Garciano Puerto Jr emerged as a rare bright spot for the home team, with 17 points.

The result leaves the standings unchanged. The Nha Trang Dolphins remain fourth with six wins and five losses, while V Islanders hold sixth place with two wins and eight defeats. VNS