Nam Định target fightback at AFC Champions League Two game

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese footballing squad Thép Xanh Nam Định will have a mountain to climb when playing Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the second leg match of the AFC Champions League Two's last 16 round today.

Nam Định were defeated 3-0 in the first leg, while playing at home, and need to win with a gap of four goals to advance to the next stage.

The huge mission is not however daunting for coach Vũ Hồng Việt who is still aiming for a big win over the Japanese National Cup winner.

"We are all clear about our challenge, but we will give our best for the highest result," he said at the pre-match conference on February 18 in Hiroshima.

Việt appreciated Hiroshima's strong defence, with a guard line made up of three experienced and high-quality defenders. But added that he had carefully assessed Hiroshima's playing style and has found some weaknesses, which he hopes Nam Định could exploit to create playing opportunities.

Last week's defeat was only the second time they failed to score on the continent this season, a disappointing result and a surprise as Nam Định's progress to the knockout stage was built on their ability to net goals in away matches.

Goalkeeper Trần Nguyên Mạnh also took part in the conference and said he was ready for the match.

Mạnh said Nam Định played hard in the first leg match, but in the second game players would be even more focused and also play better, bringing onto the pitch all and every chance to score and win.

The Japanese side were impressive in the first leg and will already have an eye on the quarter-finals.

Sanfrecce will head into the return leg brimming with confidence, with the team's form on the continental stage nothing short of exemplary, having won six of their seven games.

Unbeaten in their nine home games in AFC competitions and with a perfect record in their three matches this season, head coach Michael Skibee may turn to his bench for options - with seven of their AFC Champions League Two goals scored by substitutes. VNS