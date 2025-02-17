Politics & Law
Home Sports

Vietnamese shooting coach earns highest global training certification

February 17, 2025 - 18:03
Shooting

Nguyễn Thị Nhung has reached the highest level for shooting coaches, approved by the International Shooting Sport Federation. VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Thị Nhung has become the first Vietnamese coach to receive an A-level licence from the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

ISSF divides shooting trainers' ability into four levels: A, B, C and D, of which A is the highest.

To earn this licence, coaches must have a B-level certificate along with four years of experience leading the national team and participating in at least two Olympics.

Nhung retired for more than one year, but her achievements persuaded ISSF to grant her the licence.

Coaches with an A licence receive many benefits, such as the ability to participate in all ISSF events and training courses. They can also use the official ISSF logo for business purposes and participate in ISSF academy seminars for free.

Nguyến Thị Nhung's ISSF level A licence.

Now 61, Nhung began shooting when she was 14. She dominated the national 25m pistol category from 1977 to 1983 as an athlete.

She retired in 1985 and studied sport shooting in Russia before becoming team Việt Nam's head coach in 2006.

Under her reign, Vietnamese marksmen won many medals, including one gold and one silver by Hoàng Xuân Vinh in the Rio Olympics in 2016.

In addition to coaching the national team, Nhung was head of the Shooting Department of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam and Vice President cum General Secretary of the Việt Nam Shooting Federation before her retirement in 2022.

Currently, Nhung is Vice President of the Việt Nam Kickboxing Federation for the 2024-2029 term. VNS

