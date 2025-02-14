Amateur Nam cycles to top of Asia

Cycling

Thanh Hà

Hoàng Hải Nam pedalled harder and harder, pushing himself to the limit as he crossed the finish line—where he was met with ecstatic cheers from teammates and coaches.

Overcoming numerous challenges, Nam became the first-ever Vietnamese champion at the 2025 Asian Road Cycling Championships, winning gold in the men’s masters +60 individual time trial (TT) event.

A TT is regarded as one of the toughest events in cycling, as riders compete against the clock with no teammates to assist them. Unlike mass-start road races, time trials focus solely on individual performance, with victory awarded to the cyclist who records the fastest overall time.

For over-60 riders, the challenge is even greater -- a pure test of strength, endurance, and mental resilience.

Nam, 61, raced against nearly 10 competitors and secured the gold medal with a time of 15 minutes 30.867 seconds over a 10.7km course.

"It’s hard to describe how happy I am to win a gold medal for Việt Nam," said Nam, who made history as the first Vietnamese amateur rider to claim a continental title.

"I believe this victory is not only a source of pride for the Vietnamese team but also a great relief for the national coaching board, especially after the devastating incident a few days ago when all of our bikes and gear were destroyed in a truck fire."

Born in 1964 in Hà Nội, Nam had no background in cycling until 2014. At the time, he was diagnosed with osteoarthritis and polyarthritis and was advised to limit high-impact activities, including walking.

Determined to stay active, the former soldier turned to cycling as a way to ease the strain on his joints while improving his overall health.

He soon joined a local cycling club, where his natural ability quickly became evident. Before long, he was winning amateur tournaments nationwide.

"Cycling has not only improved my health but also taken me to different cities and provinces for competitions. Most recently, I won gold in the individual time trial and silver in the road race at the National Amateur Cycling Championships 2024," Nam said.

His growing list of achievements includes a silver medal at the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 Việt Nam (60-64 age group) and an impressive performance at the 2024 IRONMAN Western Australia.

These results earned him a spot at the Asian Road Cycling Championships in Thailand, where he represented Việt Nam internationally for the first time.

"I wasn’t worried at all, even though I was the only amateur athlete competing in these two events," he said.

"I trained hard, cycling 50-60km every day in preparation, and I was confident I could finish in the top three in at least one category."

Overcoming setbacks

However, just three days before the race, the truck fire destroyed his two racing bikes, helmet, shoes, gloves, spare parts, and other essential equipment—leaving Nam without the gear he had meticulously prepared for the event.

"It was a huge shock, not just for me but for the entire team," he said.

The organisers stepped in to help, providing replacement equipment, but priority was given to elite riders, leaving Nam with a standard road bike instead of a specialised time trial bike -- a crucial disadvantage.

"TT bikes are designed to be more aerodynamic and allow for higher speeds," Nam said.

"The bike I was given wasn’t built for time trials, so I had to install additional parts, change the wheels, and make quick adjustments. I didn’t have time to get used to it or practise properly."

Moreover he lost his shoe wedges on the way to the competition and had to borrow a pair from the Thai team.

As if that wasn’t enough, Nam faced a last-minute technical issue with his competition number and electronic timing chip, forcing him to go through multiple explanations with referees before being allowed to race.

Then, just minutes before the start, the race distance was unexpectedly shortened from 21.4km to 10.7km, forcing Nam to completely rethink his strategy on the spot.

Despite all these setbacks, Nam stayed focused.

"It was difficult to race fast on a completely unfamiliar bike," he said.

"But my experience from years of riding helped me overcome the challenges. I was determined to win, and in the end, I achieved a better time than I did in training."

Nam’s triumph was met with admiration from his teammates, coaches, and the Việt Nam Cycling and Motor Sports Federation.

His gold medal is considered an important milestone for Vietnamese cycling, serving as an inspiration to both young riders and amateur cyclists who dream of competing—and winning—on the international stage. VNS