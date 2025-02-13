 Nam Định close to Champions League Two’s exit after 3-0 loss

Football

HÀ NỘI — Thép Xanh Nam Định are close to being kicked out of the AFC Champions League Two after a 3-0 defeat to Sanfrecce Hiroshima on February 12 in Nam Định Province.

Goals from Sota Nakamura, Satoshi Tanaka and Sota Koshimichi in the second half meant the Japanese side have one foot in the quarter-finals, with Nam Định needing a strong performance to stand a chance of going through.

Speaking in the post-match conference, coach Vũ Hồng Việt expressed his regret, saying that his side should have better result if players could be more focused.

"We began strongly and played well until conceding the first goal, at the 70th minute," said Việt.

"But players then became too hasty, lost their connections, leading to more goals conceded and I regretted this very much."

Việt who did not have his best striker Nguyễn Xuân Son in the line-up because of injury, said Nam Định still had chance although it was really small, to advance to the next round.

The coach said he still had confidence in his players, especially the newer ones in the squad, although they did not reach their optimum playing against Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Coach Michael Skibbe of Sanfrecce Hiroshima said he was pleased with the whole team from those in the starting XI to the substitutes. He added that Nam Định players were exhausted near the end of the match which also offered his side more opportunities, some of which were converted into goals.

The two sides will play the Round of 16 second leg tie on February 19 in Hiroshima. — VNS