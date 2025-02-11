Thật hot favourite for gold after getting new bike

Cycling

Cycling

HÀ NỘI Nguyễn Thị Thật is confident of winning the gold medal at the 2025 Asian Road Cycling Championships, when she will return to compete on her favourite bike in Thailand.

One of Thật's bikes was destroyed in a fire, when a truck carrying the team's cycling equipment, including highly calibrated bikes, caught fire on the way from Bangkok to Phitsanulok for the continental competition.

The blaze was a huge shock for the team, with the loss of the bicycles a big blow, since they are key to the athletes achieving top results, being carefully matched in terms of riders' heights, weight and other technical specifications.

However, Thật received strong support from the Việt Nam Cycling and Motor Sports Federation and her Lộc Trời Group Club.

Thật, who won golds in 2028 and 2023 and silver last year, received a second bike, fast tracked to Thailand, sent over from Việt Nam yesterday.

Thật said this bike played a role in her Asian victory in 2018, along with many achievements at later meets.

The Lộc Trời Group also sent three other bikes to other athletes who will be competing in different categories in the next few days.

Thật and two teammates Nguyễn Thị Thu Mai and Lâm Thị Thùy Dương will compete in the women's elite road race on February 15.

They will be aiming to win Việt Nam's second gold in this category and also ready themselves for the 33rd SEA Games, according to national coaches.

Previously, Hoàng Hải Nam surprised the competition, claiming a gold in the men's master over-60 individual time trial event on February 8.

"The Asian championships and the Tour of Thailand 2025 which will also be held in here next month and have attracted the strongest rivals including those from Southeast Asia," said VCF General Secretary Nguyễn Ngọc Vũ.

"It is a good opportunity for us to sharpen our abilities, research our main rivals and track routes in the SEA Games to be hosted by Thailand later this year.

"Not only Thật, but also other Vietnamese riders, will have their own experience here and we will make up suitable plans for the regional games," he said.

Paris Olympian Thật won gold for Việt Nam in the last three games. VNS