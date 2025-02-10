Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Vietnamese national team to play friendly match with Cambodia in March

February 10, 2025 - 10:57
The match will take place during FIFA Days, allowing both teams to call up their best players. This will also be Việt Nam's first match of the year.

 

The Vietnamese national team. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese national team will play friendly match with Cambodia on March 19 at Bình Dương Stadium to prepare for the final qualifying round of the 2027 Asian Cup, the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) has announced.

Việt Nam had previously planned to play a friendly against Myanmar, but the defending ASEAN Cup 2024 champions will now face Cambodia instead.

The match will take place during FIFA Days, allowing both teams to call up their best players. This will also be Việt Nam's first match of the year.

Cambodia have shown significant recent improvements, with many naturalised players, making them an interesting opponent for Việt Nam as they prepare for the Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.

The friendly will not only help Việt Nam coach Kim Sang-sik test his lineup and tactics, but will also provide an opportunity for the players to showcase their skills and form ahead of the crucial tournament.

In the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers, the Vietnamese team are in Group F with Laos, Nepal and Malaysia. Việt Nam will meet Laos in their opening match in Group F on March 25. VNS

 

sport football match tournament cup

see also

More on this story

Sports

A quest for stability amid coaching changes at Hà Nội FC

Before his departure, Tuấn guided Hà Nội to a respectable fourth place in the V.League 1 standings, amassing 17 points -- just five behind leaders Thanh Hóa. However, given the high standards set by Nghiêm, it’s no surprise that the team continue to seek a new direction.
Sports

Is this a Rash move by Aston Villa?

Once held up as the poster boy of Manchester United, an academy graduate and die-hard United fan, he was tipped for big things when he burst onto the scene having joined the club when he was just seven years old.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom