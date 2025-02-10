Vietnamese national team to play friendly match with Cambodia in March

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese national team will play friendly match with Cambodia on March 19 at Bình Dương Stadium to prepare for the final qualifying round of the 2027 Asian Cup, the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) has announced.

Việt Nam had previously planned to play a friendly against Myanmar, but the defending ASEAN Cup 2024 champions will now face Cambodia instead.

The match will take place during FIFA Days, allowing both teams to call up their best players. This will also be Việt Nam's first match of the year.

Cambodia have shown significant recent improvements, with many naturalised players, making them an interesting opponent for Việt Nam as they prepare for the Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.

The friendly will not only help Việt Nam coach Kim Sang-sik test his lineup and tactics, but will also provide an opportunity for the players to showcase their skills and form ahead of the crucial tournament.

In the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers, the Vietnamese team are in Group F with Laos, Nepal and Malaysia. Việt Nam will meet Laos in their opening match in Group F on March 25. VNS