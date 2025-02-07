Hà Nam to defend title against Vĩnh Phúc at U19 championship

Football

HÀ NỘI — Phong Phú Hà Nam will kick off their campaign to defend their title at the National Women's U19 Championship on February 9 in Hà Nội.

They will play Zantino Vĩnh Phúc in the opening match at the Việt Nam Football Federation's Youth Football Training Centre.

The other matches will pit Hà Nội against Việt Nam Coal and Minerals, while HCM City will take on Thái Nguyên T&T.

Teams will compete in a two-leg round robin format. The team with the highest points will lift the championship trophy.

The tournament is sponsored by Acecook Việt Nam for the second straight year, as part of an effort to help nurture the younger generations of football, especially for female players. The sponsor also aims to elevate the position of Vietnamese football.

Hà Nam showed their power by winning the last two tournaments without difficulty. The team also had an exceptional 2024 season, remaining unbeaten with eight wins and two draws.

This year coach Trần Lệ Thủy aimed to complete their championship hat trick with the same strong line-up and home group support in the second leg of the tournament.

Zantino Vĩnh Phúc, with young and inexperienced players, might not seem a worthy rival to Hà Nam, as it is their second time at the competition – but the remaining sides are tough.

The young but talented teams had many players competing in the national senior championship last year.

This year's tournament winners will pocket VNĐ100 million (US$4,000) while two runners-up will earn VNĐ80 million and VNĐ50,000, respectively.

Individuals including the tournament MVP, top scorer and best goalkeeper will receive an award of VNĐ10 million each.

In men's football, defending champions Hà Nội are in Group A with Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu, SHB Đà Nẵng and Becamex Bình Dương in the National U19 Football Championship 2025.

Silver medal winners Thể Công Viettel will play in Group B along with Đồng Nai, Đồng Tháp and PVF.

In Group C, Sông Lam Nghệ An are expected to overshadow Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh, Bình Phước and HCM City.

The top two finishers from each group and two best third-placed teams will qualify for the quarter-finals. Matches will be held from February 15 to 28. VNS