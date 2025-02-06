Overseas Vietnamese players get the chance to compete for SEA Games gold medal

HÀ NỘI — The organising board of the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand has just announced regulations allowing only U22 players to compete in the men's football event. This decision will compel Vietnamese team coach Kim Sang-sik to focus on younger athletes.

In addition to familiar names, several Vietnamese players from abroad will provide the coach with more options.

Despite not having the ideal squad, Việt Nam's U22 team have been tasked with winning the gold medal at the SEA Games.

Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) President Trần Quốc Tuấn said: “The challenges are significant, but we aim to reach the finals in men's football and strive for the highest achievement.”

To reclaim the SEA Games gold medal, the VFF and coach Kim have mapped out a training plan for the U22 Vietnamese team, featuring quality training camps that started in 2024. This year, the team will participate in the Four Nations tournament in China, the U23 Asian Cup qualifiers for 2026, and will engage in training sessions with the national team to prepare thoroughly for the SEA Games later in the year.

As for team members, alongside standout players like goalkeeper Trung Kiên and Khuất Văn Khang and Vĩ Hào, many other U22 players such as Thái Sơn, Văn Trường, Đình Bắc, Quốc Việt and Thanh Nhàn are ready to respond to coach Kim’s call.

Some Vietnamese players from abroad are also making up coach Kim's selection options. Viktor Lê and Andrej An Khánh are currently drawing attention, both meeting the criteria to represent U22 Việt Nam. Viktor Lê, a Russian who also holds Vietnamese citizenship, is currently playing for Hà Tĩnh, while Andrej An Khánh Nguyễn plays for FK Trinec in the Czech Republic’s top league.

Centre-back Zan Nguyễn, who plays for HCM City, is another promising option due to his 1.92m height. On the forward line, 20-year-old Aymeric Faurand Tournaire from Lavoie Club in France is also garnering media attention. Tournaire made his debut for the senior team in January 2024.

Coach Kim is keen on Viktor Lê, who has been called up due to his strong background, having trained at the renowned CSKA Moscow and played three seasons in the V.League 1. His familiarity with the domestic league should allow him to adapt quickly to the U22 Vietnamese team setup for the SEA Games.

Zan Nguyễn boasts impressive physical attributes and plays confidently. With proper development, he has a bright future ahead. Andrej Nguyễn was previously called up for U23 Việt Nam under former coach Philippe Troussier, but has yet to showcase his skills due to limitations in coordination and combat.

Tournaire, while playing in France, mostly remains on the bench at Lavoie. To catch coach Kim’s eye, he must prove his capabilities if given the opportunity to play soon.

The South Korean coach Kim has a wealth of options for U22 Việt Nam, but this is just the initial selection phase. To earn the gold medal at the SEA Games, Kim must establish a solid framework and optimal playing style for the U22 team.

Even if Viktor Lê, Zan Nguyễn, Andrej Nguyễn or Tournaire are among the best Vietnamese players abroad, they will face numerous challenges ahead, including whether their clubs will release them for national duty. — VNS