Vietnamese billiards players to compete at PBA Tour championship

Billiards

HÀ NỘI — Four Vietnamese cueists have qualified for the Professional Billiards Association (PBA) Tour World Championships with a chance of winning massive cash prizes.

This PBA Tour season will have eight rounds, with about KRW250 million (US$170,500) given to winners.

After all of the matches, the 32 top players in the ranking will advance to the final. Four representatives from Việt Nam -- Nguyễn Huỳnh Phương Linh, Mã Minh Cẩm, Ngô Đình Nại and Nguyễn Quốc Nguyện -- are on the PBA's list of attendees announced on February 1.

Linh is the best Vietnamese player, standing at No. 14 in the rankings, followed by No. 20 Cẩm, Nại, No. 23, and Nguyện, No. 27. They also took part in last year's finals. Among the four players, Nại will compete in the third finals in a row, while Cẩm is the only one who has qualified for all of the finals since the championship's debut in 2019.

The tournament will be held from March 8 to 17, and the venue will be confirmed at a later date.

The organisers have revealed huge cash prizes will be awarded to the highest-ranking players, of which 200 million won ($136,400) will be given to the champion. VNS