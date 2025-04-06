Annual festival of delicious phở to take place in Hà Nội

|A bowl of phở bò (noodle wit beef). A festival to honour and dedicate the national typical dish will be held in Hà Nội on April 18-20.. VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — Later this month, Hà Nội's Thăng Long Royal Citadel will host Festival Phở 2025, a gathering of the best restaurants from across Việt Nam to celebrate and promote phở, the nation’s iconic dish.
Taking place from April 18 to 20, the event is themed "The Essence of Vietnamese Phở - Heritage in the Digital Age." It aims to showcase the rich flavors and cultural significance of Việt Nam’s cuisine to the wider community, visitors, and international friends.
Festival Phở 2025 also serves to honour phở as a national intangible cultural heritage, while fostering connections between businesses, craft villages, and phở brands.
|A phở gà (noodle with chicken) is one of Việt Nam's favourite phở versions.
The typical bowl of phở of Hà Nội in particular and the diversity of phở from regions across the country in general will be featured in 50 booths along with the presence of well-known chefs with their cooking shows.
In addition to the phở exhibition, the organisers will also give spaces to introduce the culture and traditions of the dish and room for visitors to to experience the national unique cuisine along with different activities such as talk shows and art performances.
|A chef prepares phở for visitors at the Festival Phở 2024 in Nam ĐỊnh Province.
The festival is organised by the Hà Nội People's Committee in coordination with the city's departments and related units.
In March 2024, the festival was held in Nam Định Province, one of most famous locality for phở, to honour and preserve a long-standing profession rich in Vietnamese cultural values, aiming to build a dossier and include it in the list of World Intangible Cultural Heritage.
|A chef cuts a large sheet of noodle into long thin strips. The noodles then will combine with other ingredients to make a delcious phở bowl.
Last October, a Việt Nam Phở Festival to honour the traditional craft of making phở and promote Vietnamese cuisine was held in the South Korean capital of Seoul. VNS