Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Annual festival of delicious phở to take place in Hà Nội

April 06, 2025 - 16:38
A festival which gathers the best restaurants of every corner of Việt Nam to promote phở will be held later this month at the Hà Nội's Thăng Long Royal Citadel.
A bowl of phở bò (noodle wit beef). A festival to honour and dedicate the national typical dish will be held in Hà Nội on April 18-20.. VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — Later this month, Hà Nội's Thăng Long Royal Citadel will host Festival Phở 2025, a gathering of the best restaurants from across Việt Nam to celebrate and promote phở, the nation’s iconic dish.

Taking place from April 18 to 20, the event is themed "The Essence of Vietnamese Phở - Heritage in the Digital Age." It aims to showcase the rich flavors and cultural significance of Việt Nam’s cuisine to the wider community, visitors, and international friends.

Festival Phở 2025 also serves to honour phở as a national intangible cultural heritage, while fostering connections between businesses, craft villages, and phở brands.

A phở gà (noodle with chicken) is one of Việt Nam's favourite phở versions.

The typical bowl of phở of Hà Nội in particular and the diversity of phở from regions across the country in general will be featured in 50 booths along with the presence of well-known chefs with their cooking shows.

In addition to the phở exhibition, the organisers will also give spaces to introduce the culture and traditions of the dish and room for visitors to to experience the national unique cuisine along with different activities such as talk shows and art performances.

A chef prepares phở for visitors at the Festival Phở 2024 in Nam ĐỊnh Province.

The festival is organised by the Hà Nội People's Committee in coordination with the city's departments and related units.

In March 2024, the festival was held in Nam Định Province, one of most famous locality for phở, to honour and preserve a long-standing profession rich in Vietnamese cultural values, aiming to build a dossier and include it in the list of World Intangible Cultural Heritage.

A chef cuts a large sheet of noodle into long thin strips. The noodles then will combine with other ingredients to make a delcious phở bowl.

Last October, a Việt Nam Phở Festival to honour the traditional craft of making phở and promote Vietnamese cuisine was held in the South Korean capital of Seoul. VNS

pho

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Legendary ancestors commemorated in Phú Thọ

Local leaders and citizens offered incense, flowers, and tributes to express their gratitude to Father Lạc Long Quân and Mother Âu Cơ for laying the foundations of the nation. They also prayed for national prosperity, peace, and unity.
Life & Style

Kon Tum strives to preserve Rông house

The Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) Province of Kon Tum has built a new Rông house, a variation of stilt houses unique to the region, as part of efforts to preserve ethnic people’s cultural values and promote tourism.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom