Worship of Hùng Kings – Nurturing national culture, solidarity

PHÚ THỌ – For generations, the worship of the Hùng Kings has become an integral part of Việt Nam's cultural identity and traditional values, reflecting the deep gratitude of each new generation towards their ancestors for their contributions to the founding and protection of the nation, and becoming a factor to nurture national solidarity.

Since the practice of worshipping the Hùng Kings in Phú Thọ was recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, it has further strengthened the national pride and the spirit of “drinking water, remembering the source,” a deeply rooted Vietnamese tradition. Over time, the practice has spread widely and continues to thrive.

Preserving source of tradition

Phú Thọ is the cradle of the nation, the birthplace of the worship of the Hùng Kings, with the Hùng Kings Temple historical site being the largest and most significant place of worship, where solemn and respectful ceremonies take place.

Each year, during the Hùng Kings Commemoration Day (the 10th day of the third lunar month), the province attracts millions of visitors, including overseas Vietnamese, to offer incense and pay their respects. As such, the preservation and promotion of the values of the Hùng Kings worship are always a priority for Phú Thọ.

Phạm Thị Hoàng Oanh, Deputy Director of the Hùng Kings Temple Historical Relic Site, stated that to pass this heritage on to future generations, the province has developed a national action programme to protect and promote the worship of the Hùng Kings in Phú Thọ.

The province focuses on raising awareness and building the capacity of the community, and organises solemn, respectful ceremonies at the Hùng Kings Temple and in villages across the province each year.

Phú Thọ has also integrated heritage education into schools, extended inventory work to include monuments nationwide, and undertaken research into rituals, performances, and practices related to the worship of the Hùng Kings in Vietnamese villages. Social groups have also been established to teach the rituals, performances, and practices of the Hùng Kings worship in Phú Thọ.

The province has invested in restoring and building new sacred spaces, and reviving many worship traditions, festivals, and folk performances. Thanks to these efforts, Phú Thọ currently preserves 345 monuments dedicated to the Hùng Kings and other figures related to the era of the Hùng Kings.

Phú Thọ is particularly focused on diversifying activities to introduce the values of this tradition to a wider audience. Each year, the province organises numerous events to promote the cultural heritage of Hùng Kings worship, allowing people to better understand the significance of this heritage, Oanh stated.

Expanding practicing spaces

Across Việt Nam, there are 1,417 monuments to the Hùng Kings and their family, generals, and other figures from the Hùng Kings era.

For example, HCM City has 12 sites dedicated to the Hùng Kings. On the Hùng Kings Commemoration Day, locals visit these sites to offer incense and participate in lively cultural and artistic activities.

Not only in Việt Nam but also globally, there are temples dedicated to the Hùng Kings, such as in the US, Canada, and Australia, and places where the Vietnamese diaspora gathers to pay respects. In countries like Russia, the Czech Republic, and Laos, overseas Vietnamese communities have established sites for worship and participate in rituals to honour their ancestors.

The practice of worshipping the Hùng Kings has spread far and wide, with Vietnamese communities wherever they live honouring the kings as part of their ancestral worship.

In particular, in 2015, some overseas Vietnamese initiated the Global Việt Nam Hùng Kings Day project, an international event that celebrates the spiritual and cultural values of the Vietnamese people. The project, which honours the heritage, culture, traditions, customs, food, and especially the spiritual practice of Hùng Kings worship, helps promote Việt Nam’s image globally while fostering national unity and connecting overseas Vietnamese with their homeland.

Over the past 10 years, the project has hosted both in-person and online ceremonies to commemorate the Hùng Kings, connecting Vietnamese intellectuals, overseas Vietnamese, and international friends from nearly 50 countries. This has contributed to the preservation of the Hùng Kings worship and reinforced national unity, while spreading the values of Vietnamese culture and humanity. — VNA/VNS