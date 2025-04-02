Night tour at Hùng Kings Temple offers sacred experience

PHÚ THỌ — Visitors to the Hùng Kings Temple in the northern province of Phú Thọ now have the opportunity to experience its mystical beauty at night through a special tour held as part of the Hùng Kings’ Commemoration Day.

Organised by the Hùng Kings Temple Historical Relic Site Management Board, the tour runs from 7pm to 9pm, taking visitors through Hà (lower) Temple, Trung (middle) Temple, and Thượng (upper) Temple, before concluding at Giếng Temple to pay tribute to ancestors.

Nguyễn Thị Huyền Trang from Phú Ninh District, Phú Thọ Province, said that while her family traditionally visit during the daytime, they decided to join the night tour this year. She described the tranquil and mystical ambiance as particularly special, with the newly renovated and beautifully illuminated Giếng Temple leaving a strong impression.

Hoàng Thị Xuân, a visitor from Hà Nội who has come to the Hùng Kings Temple multiple times, felt that ascending to Thượng Temple at night provided a deeper sense of connection to the sacred traditional worship of the kings, who are lengendary founders of Việt Nam.

In addition to exploring the temple complex, visitors can sample local delicacies such as cassava cakes, sticky rice cakes, chè lam (sweet glutinous rice bars), and fermented pork.

The night tour is designed to offer tourists a unique spiritual journey. Guided by traditional bamboo lanterns, visitors make their way up hundreds of stone steps to the revered temples, immersing themselves in the solemn and ancient atmosphere of Nghĩa Lĩnh Mountain, according to Phạm Thị Hoàng Oanh, Deputy Director of the Hùng Kings Temple Historical Relic Site.

As a distinctive spiritual tourism experience, the night tour aims to introduce the Hùng Kings worship, inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012, while also supporting local tourism development.

On its inaugural launch night during the Culture and Tourism Week of the Ancestral Land 2025, the tour attracted over 200 participants from both within and beyond the province.

This year, the Hùng Kings’ Commemoration Day (the 10th day of the third lunar month) falls on April 7. — VNA/VNS