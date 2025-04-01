Over 60 artworks showcased at Việt Nam–RoK art exchange exhibition

PHÚ YÊN – An art exchange exhibition between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korean is being held in the south central province of Phú Yên.

Jointly organised by Phú Yên Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the RoK's Chungbuk Arts Federation, RoK, the event, which runs from March 31 to April 4, aims to mark the 50th anniversary of Phú Yên’s Liberation Day (April 1, 1975 – 2025).

Featuring over 60 artworks and traditional calligraphy pieces by artists from Phú Yên and Chungbuk, the exhibition highlights the landscapes and people of both provinces.

This cultural exchange also aims to strengthen the friendship and mutual understanding between the two regions. Live art and calligraphy demonstrations were also held for visitors.

Kim Ok Hee, head of the Cheongju branch of the Chungbuk Arts Federation, emphasised the dedication of Korean artists in sharing their artistic spirit. She views the exhibition as a vital bridge introducing Korean artistic values to Vietnamese audiences and hopes for expanded cultural exchanges in the future.

Nguyễn Lê Vũ, Deputy Director of Phú Yên’s Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, highlighted the growing cultural ties between Phú Yên and Chungbuk, which have fostered lasting goodwill and deeper understanding between the two localities.

During their visit, the Chungbuk Arts Federation also participated in various activities across Phú Yên, including performances at the province’s 50th Liberation Day celebration, public art performances in Tuy An District, and cultural exchanges with students at Phú Thứ Town Primary School in Tây Hòa District. — VNA/VNS