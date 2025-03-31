Shapes of culture

Not satisfied working just as an ordinary potter, with skillful hands and a passion, Bùi Văn Hội from Gia Thủy pottery village, Ninh Bình has created unique ceramic pieces, containing meaningful rural cultural stories.
Collaborative efforts aim to expand community engagement, environmental awareness and conservation initiatives in Đà Nẵng, with the hotel, Radisson RED Da Nang, offering up space for workshops, meetings and seminars on green issues.
The Vietnamese community in Thailand's northeastern region gathered at the Xuân Quê Hương (Homeland Spring) programme held by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen on March 30 night to honour cultural and traditional values of Vietnamese people.
The contest, now in its 11th season and organised by Vietnam Airlines' in-flight magazine Heritage, invites all Vietnamese and foreign photographers, professional or amateur, to submit their works to compete.