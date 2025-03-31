Radisson RED Da Nang and GreenViet partner to preserve biodiversity in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Biodiversity conservation and environmental awareness initiatives of the Green Viet Nam Biodiversity Conservation Centre (GreenViet) will receive support from the Radisson RED Da Nang.

Under a sponsorship and cooperation agreement signed between the conservation body and the hotel, Radisson RED Da Nang will provide event spaces and resources to support GreenViet’s biodiversity conservation and environmental efforts in Đà Nẵng. This includes venues for activities such as workshops, meetings, seminars, exhibitions and training sessions.

Additionally, the hotel will offer incentives on its services to further assist GreenViet in expanding its conservation outreach, while reinforcing its own commitment to sustainable hospitality and responsible travel experiences.

With over 12 years of contributions to biodiversity conservation, GreenViet, is known as an organisation closely associated with the conservation programme for the red-shanked douc langur on the Sơn Trà Peninsula. This is a rare and precious species, classified as endangered with a high risk of extinction and is also known as the 'Queen of Primates'.

Commented on the partnership, General Manager of Radisson RED Da Nang, Nicole Weizst, said: “Sustainability is no longer a choice – it’s a responsibility. Protecting biodiversity is essential, not just for the environment, but for future generations. Our partnership with GreenViet reflects our commitment to making a tangible impact in the local community and ensuring that Đà Nẵng’s natural heritage is preserved.”

GreenViet’s Director, Trần Hữu Vỹ, said that the support from Radisson RED Da Nang would enable the organisation to expand its activities and encourage greater community engagement in biodiversity conservation. He emphasised that the hotel’s provision of venue and service support represents a valuable collaboration model, contributing to increased public awareness of biodiversity protection and fostering a stronger sense of environmental responsibility.

The collaboration highlights a growing movement toward corporate environmental responsibility, with businesses integrating sustainability into their operations. By aligning with local conservation initiatives, Radisson RED Da Nang aims to set a precedent for eco-conscious hospitality in Việt Nam.

Opened in August 2024, Radisson RED Da Nang was the first of its brand in Southeast Asia-Pacific, offering a bold and unconventional hospitality experience on Mỹ Khê Beach.

Established in 2012, GreenViet focuses on biodiversity conservation in Việt Nam’s Central and Central Highlands regions, particularly the Sơn Trà Peninsula in Đà Nẵng. Their efforts centre on preserving wildlife, including the critically endangered langur, and protecting the area's diverse ecosystems, home to over 1,360 plant and 530 animal species. VNS