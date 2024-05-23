Việt Nam to apply nature-based solutions for biodiversity conservation

QUẢNG NAM – Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Lê Công Thành has emphasised the importance of researching and applying nature-based solutions for biodiversity conservation and restoration and for climate change adaptation.

He spoke at the International Day for Biological Diversity 2024 event held on Wednesday in Hội An City, located in the central province of Quảng Nam.

In his opening remarks, Thành highlighted that this year’s theme, 'Be part of the plan,' initiated by the United Nations, offers an opportunity to affirm Việt Nam’s commitment in changing perceptions, unifying actions and proactively addressing challenges to halt the increasing rate of biodiversity loss.

Thành pointed out that Quảng Nam, with the second-largest area of natural forests in the country, possesses significant advantages in natural resources and biodiversity. It is also the first locality nationwide to host the 'National Year for Biodiversity Recovery.'

He urged ministries, sectors, agencies, local authorities, organisations and individuals to take practical actions to address issues concerning nature conservation and biodiversity.

He called on relevant units to control activities that negatively impact biodiversity and natural landscapes, enhance urgent actions to prevent overexploitation and illegal trade of wildlife, and minimise the presence and impact of invasive alien species on biodiversity.

Thành highlighted the need to raise awareness about biodiversity and its values in improving sustainable livelihoods, poverty alleviation and the country's sustainable development strategy.

He also advocated for promoting and establishing partnerships with both domestic and international organisations and individuals to garner support for nature and biodiversity conservation, emphasising the effective implementation of the National Biodiversity Strategy to 2030.

Bùi Ngọc Ảnh, Director of Quảng Nam’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment, noted that Quảng Nam is home to diverse forest and marine ecosystems, with many rare and endemic species such as the Saola, tigers, elephants, langurs, Muntjac deer, Ngọc Linh Ginseng, coral reefs and seagrass.

The province is part of the central Trường Sơn priority landscape and one of the world’s 200 biodiversity hotspots.

Ảnh said Quảng Nam has been a pioneer in biodiversity action, being among the first provinces to issue a conservation strategy and action plan. The province has also secured international funding to implement various conservation and ecosystem restoration tasks, promoting the establishment of conservation areas and biodiversity corridors.

The development plan for Quảng Nam from 2021 to 2030, with a vision to 2050, aims to make Quảng Nam a leading province in green growth and circular economy, balancing environmental sustainability with development.

To contribute to national and global biodiversity recovery, Ảnh said Quảng Nam has proposed organising the National Biodiversity Recovery Year - Quảng Nam 2024 - Living in Harmony with Nature, with over 40 related activities to be held across the province from March to December 2024.

Quảng Nam will also continue to study the Global Biodiversity Framework and the National Biodiversity Strategy to 2030, to integrate them into its provincial planning.

Supporting the International Day for Biological Diversity 2024, Văn Ngọc Thịnh, director of WWF-Vietnam, said that WWF will continue to collaborate with the Government, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and localities, especially Quảng Nam, to maintain biodiversity and strive for a life in harmony with nature.

During the ceremony, delegates also released indigenous and endemic aquatic species into natural water bodies in the Hội An area. – VNS