Việt Nam acts early to better disaster management

HÀ NỘI — The National Week for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control in 2024 is taking place across Việt Nam from May 17-22 under the theme of “Anticipatory action – a proactive approach to disaster management”, with an aim to raise the community’s capacity and the responsibility of all levels and sectors in this work.

As of the end of April, natural disasters had caused 12 people dead or missing, injured 21 others, pulled down 189 houses and damaged over 25,300 others.

To date, four southern provinces of Tiền Giang, Cà Mau, Kiên Giang, and Long An have announced emergency situations due to drought.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp, who is also deputy head of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, said that early action to strengthen resilience is a topic launched and oriented by the United Nations over the past years to raise awareness of countries on warning, forecasting, and preparation to respond to natural disasters.

The UN’s policies and strategies have been responded to and actively implemented by Việt Nam in many activities in different fields at both central and local levels.

Therefore, localities need to have a concerted solution to implement the “three pillars” of early action of improving information, planning and implementing early action, and arranging available financial resources, Hiệp said, stressing the importance of ensuring more accurate warnings and forecasts, and promptly providing them to vulnerable groups.

Pauline Tamesis, UN Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam, stressed the necessity to strengthen cooperation in the Natural Disaster Mitigation Partnership (NDMP) by creating effective communication and cooperation channels among NDMP members, ministries, sectors, localities, the private sector, and non-governmental organisations, thereby building a comprehensive approach to disaster management.

Joining hands to act early on a large scale is possible and effective against natural disasters, helping people receive support more early and quickly with costs reduced by half compared to the response phase, she said. — VNS