Heavy rain floods Bến Tre’s largest industrial park

BẾN TRE — Prolonged heavy rain that started on Monday flooded Giao Long Industrial Park, Bến Tre Province’s largest industrial park, by Tuesday morning.

The flooding is up to 1m deep in the 166ha park in Châu Thành District, seriously hindering traffic near the park’s entrance and workers trying to get inside the park.

Nguyễn Thị Hà, a worker in the park, said that her workplace is 1km away from the main road, and due to the flood damaging her motorbike, she had to walk her vehicle.

The industrial park is frequently flooded by heavy rain, and she hopes that the local authority will come up with solutions for this problem.

Trần Văn Tâm, a night shift worker, said that as he left from work early in the morning today and the flood damaged his motorbike, causing several million đồng of damage.

Many workers here hope for the flooding problem to be alleviated, he said.

​Lê Văn Nhiên, head of Bến Tre’s Management Board of Industrial Zones, said that the heavy rain flooded the roads inside the park and forced the power grid system to be cut off during the night, leaving its water drainage system non-operational.

Today morning, the drainage pump system began pumping the flood water away, he said, adding that the industrial park needs a drainage pump system because of the park’s low elevation level compared to outside areas (which causes water from the nearby National Highway 57B to flood into the park).

Many provinces in southern Việt Nam have been hit by heavy rain almost every day after a long period of abnormally hot temperatures.

Yesterday evening (May 20), a two-hour long rain flooded many parts of the National Highway 1K passing through HCM City, Bình Dương and Đồng Nai, leading to many damaged vehicles and massive traffic congestion. — VNS