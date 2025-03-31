Vietnamese community in Thailand honours cultural, traditional values

BANGKOK — The Vietnamese community in Thailand's northeastern region gathered at the Xuân Quê Hương (Homeland Spring) programme held by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen on March 30 night to honour cultural and traditional values of Vietnamese people.

The programme, themed “Overseas Vietnamese join the nation in the new era,” also aimed to honour the overseas Vietnamese community and their contributions to the homeland.

Addressing the event, which drew hundreds of Vietnamese residing, working and studying in Thailand’s northeastern localities, Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Đinh Hoàng Linh briefed participants on Việt Nam’s achievements in 2024.

He reiterated the Party and State’s constant policy of considering the Vietnamese community abroad as an inseparable part and an important resource of the nation. The diplomat expressed his hope that the community will continue to accompany and join hands with their fellows at home in striving towards a prosperous and powerful future for the country.

Linh said that 2025 sees many milestones of the country, including the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), and the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945-2025), showing his hope that overseas Vietnamese will support and respond to activities to celebrate these events.

Siriwat Pinijpanic, Deputy Governor of Khon Kaen, expressed his delight to join the event. He praised the role and contributions of the overseas Vietnamese community to the province's development, highlighting their vital role as a bridge in strengthening the relationship between Thailand and Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, President of the Vietnamese Association in Thailand Nguyễn Ngọc Thìn called on the community to continue fostering unity, building a thriving Vietnamese community in Thailand, and contributing to the home country’s prosperity.

The guests enjoyed a feast, took part in a traditional áo dài (Vietnamese long dress) fashion show with the Consul General’s spouse, Nguyễn Hoàng Anh, and enjoyed musical performances by artists from Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS