Party chief meets Vietnamese community in Indonesia

JAKARTA — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm visited the Vietnamese Embassy and met with the staff of representative agencies and the Vietnamese community in Indonesia on Sunday, as part of his ongoing trip to the country.

Ambassador Tạ Văn Thông briefed the Party leader on the embassy's work, the Việt Nam-Indonesia relations, and affairs related to the Vietnamese community in the host country.

According to the diplomat, although the community remains modest in size, with over 500 members, some Vietnamese businesses have successfully established their brands and made a mark in the local market. Meanwhile, several expatriates are working for international and regional organisations such as the ASEAN Secretariat and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA).

Ambassador Tôn Thị Ngọc Hương, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to ASEAN, emphasised the historic significance of the Party chief’s visit to the ASEAN Secretariat, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam's ASEAN membership.

Community representatives expressed their confidence that Việt Nam's growing international position serves as a source of motivation, inspiring overseas Vietnamese to stay connected to their roots. They also expressed gratitude for the Party and State’s continued support for Vietnamese communities abroad, particularly in Indonesia.

At the event, Party General Secretary Lâm highlighted that his visit to Indonesia holds special significance, taking place as the two countries celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations, Việt Nam marks 30 years of ASEAN membership, and both commemorate 80 years since their nation foundation. These milestones contribute to strengthening the traditional friendship that has been cultivated by the Parties, Governments, and peoples of the two countries, including the Vietnamese community in Indonesia.

Briefing the overseas Vietnamese (OVs) on the homeland’s socio-economic achievements over the recent past, the leader stressed that under the leadership of the Party, with determination of the whole political system and people from all walks of life, including 6 million OVs, as well as support from international friends, Việt Nam is gearing towards a two-digit growth target.

He also commended the Vietnamese community in Indonesia who, though smaller than in some other countries, have worked diligently, achieved business success, and made positive contributions to their host society.

The Party and State always see OVs as an indispensable part of the homeland, with policies having been put in place to support them to secure a solid legal status, stabilise their lives, and integrate into the host societies while strengthening the great national solidarity and addressing the expatriates’ concerns and difficulties.

He noted that in his upcoming discussions with Indonesian leaders, he will request continued favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study, work, and integrate actively and responsibly, thereby contributing to the host country's development and bilateral relations.

On the occasion, General Secretary Lâm also held a brief meeting with representatives from Việt Nam's Permanent Mission to ASEAN. — VNA/VNS