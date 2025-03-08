Việt Nam's foreign policy enters a ‘New Era,’ says Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's diplomacy must play a pivotal role in consolidating peace and leveraging favourable global conditions to drive national development, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn said on Friday.

Speaking at the National Scientific Conference on 'Việt Nam’s Foreign Affairs and Diplomacy in the New Era: The Era of National Rise,' Sơn underscored the need to define the theoretical framework of the 'new era' in diplomacy and reinforce its 'crucial and regular' role in national strategy.

The conference, co-organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Communist Review, was chaired by Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member and Director of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics; Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn; and Hoàng Trung Dũng, Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review.

The event attracted over 250 attendees, including senior officials from central agencies, ministries, and provincial governments, experts from research institutes, universities, and business community representatives.

In his opening remarks, Hoàng Trung Dũng emphasised that after 80 years since the country’s founding, Việt Nam stands at a historic turning point as the world is evolving rapidly with intertwined challenges and opportunities.

"Việt Nam’s development requires a proactive strategic approach to navigate this new phase and meet its strategic goals for 2030 and 2045," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Sơn acknowledged the significant contributions of participating ministries and experts, urging the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to incorporate the conference's input into its 'new era' diplomatic strategy.

He called for elevating Việt Nam’s diplomacy to new heights through a comprehensive and modern approach, aligning it with national objectives.

Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, in his concluding remarks, commended the Ministry and the Communist Review for their initiative in hosting the conference, which aligns with ongoing efforts to institutionalise the concept of the 'new era' in Việt Nam’s foreign policy.

Thắng reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to Marxism-Leninism, President Hồ Chí Minh’s diplomatic philosophy, and the country’s long-standing traditions while embracing global advancements.

He outlined major diplomatic directions, emphasising the need for diplomacy to work alongside national defence and security to fulfill its 'critical and regular' role in national strategy.

"Diplomacy must bridge internal strengths with external resources and leverage international opportunities to support Việt Nam’s strategic breakthroughs while enhancing its global image and contributions to international affairs," he said.

The conference featured nearly 50 research papers from scholars, government officials, business leaders, and representatives from Việt Nam’s diplomatic missions abroad. Participants highlighted the importance of self-reliance and national pride as key drivers of the country's diplomacy in the new era. — VNS