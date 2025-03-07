Vietnamese embassy conducts citizen protection after workplace accident in Japan

TOKYO – The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on March 6 contacted relevant authorities regarding the death of a Vietnamese intern in a workplace accident in Toyama prefecture to provide citizen protection measures and ensure compensation for the victim.

On March 5 afternoon, 37-year-old Nguyen Huu T. lost his life after being buried by a landslide while installing an underground agricultural water pipeline on a road in Toyama.

He was rushed to the hospital but did not make it.

Local police stated that he was the only worker inside the trench at that time.

Another Vietnamese guest worker, who was working with the man, said that as soon as they learned about the incident, all five remaining on-duty workers, one Vietnamese and four Japanese, rushed to dig through the soil to rescue the victim, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Upon receiving the information, the embassy's Labour Management Board immediately requested the dispatching company to report on the incident and coordinate with relevant parties to handle the matter, including consular procedures.

It also urged relevant sides to review workplace safety to prevent similar incidents in the future. VNS