Solomon Islands' leaders hail strong ties with Việt Nam

SYDNEY – Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia and the Solomon Islands Phạm Hùng Tâm presented his credentials to Acting Governor-General and Speaker of the Solomon Islands Parliament John Patteson Oti in the capital of Honiara on March 5.

During his visit, Tâm also met with Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele and held discussions with key cabinet members, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Shanel Agovaka; Minister for Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration Harry Kuma; Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources Nestor Ghiro; and Minister of Home Affairs Isikeli Vave.

At the meetings, the Solomon Islands' leaders praised the 29-year diplomatic relationship between the two nations, founded on mutual trust, respect, and shared benefits. They expressed their strong interest in expanding cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, and disaster management.

Patteson Oti emphasised the shared aspirations for a better future and called for negotiations on a free trade agreement and greater collaboration in international forums like the World Trade Organisation and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Union.

Manele welcomed Tâm’s appointment and reaffirmed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties. He proposed establishing a joint action framework to boost cooperation in trade, agriculture, fisheries, renewable energy, and environmental protection.

The PM also supported easing visa regulations to promote tourism and business exchanges and expressed his intention to visit Việt Nam at a suitable time.

Agovaka admired Việt Nam’s resilience and development experience, advocating for mutual visits and the signing of trade and investment agreements. He announced a plan to invite Việt Nam to the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) summit in September and expressed support for Vietnam’s potential role as a Dialogue Partner in the forum.

Kuma, who has visited Việt Nam twice, highlighted Việt Nam’s rapid development and saw significant potential for collaboration in tropical agriculture, fisheries, construction, and infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, Ghiro said the Solomon Islands may consider licensing Vietnamese fishing vessels to operate in its exclusive economic zones and welcomes Vietnamese enterprises to invest in seafood processing and aquaculture.

Tâm, for his part, conveyed greetings from Vietnamese leaders and underscored Việt Nam’s commitment to deepening ties with the Solomon Islands. He proposed exploring air connectivity, visa exemptions, and investment protection agreements to facilitate bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador met with local Vietnamese residents and Solomon Islands parliamentarian Trần Nam Sơn, who pledged his support in promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

Representatives from Vietnamese businesses operating in the Solomon Islands praised the local government’s support and expressed their hope for expanding the Vietnamese community and business presence in the region.

Tam called for the early establishment of a Vietnamese association in the Solomon Islands, encouraging unity and adherence to local laws while maintaining strong connections with their homeland. VNS