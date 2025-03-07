ASEAN must leverage strength as point of connection: diplomat

Phạm Quang Vinh, chairman of the Việt Nam-USA Society and former deputy foreign minister, attended the ASEAN Future Forum 2025. On the event sidelines, The World & Việt Nam Report asked the diplomat about the importance of ASEAN centrality and of a more proactive, faster and effective decision-making process in the bloc.

The theme of the ASEAN Future Forum 2025 is 'Building a United, Inclusive and Resilient ASEAN'. Why is this an urgent issue, and what are the key factors that ASEAN member states need to focus on to create the best momentum to achieve the ASEAN Community Vision 2045?

ASEAN is facing a changing international context, with the world and the region both focusing on the profound shifts in the competition of major powers, the new policies of the US administration, economic supply chains, models for the digital transformation and green transition, as well as a technological revolution. This year’s forum highlighted several important points.

First, ASEAN has been operating for 58 years in a dynamic region. ASEAN has its own strengths as a collective and a point of connection between regions and global partners, and it can engage even with the most competitive partners. ASEAN not only thrives as an organisation, but also has the collective power of its member states.

Each member state must therefore align with this development momentum. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has emphasised the importance of strategic autonomy and developing policies that are suitable for the region while still engaging with partners, especially in the face of challenges related to peace, development and both traditional and non-traditional security issues.

Second, ASEAN must strengthen its economic integration, self-reliance, resilience within the bloc and the strength of regional connectivity. ASEAN has successfully completed the integration process in the past few decades and must now upgrade to improve intra-regional connectivity and trade-economic relations with partners. In this new context, ASEAN must catch up with the trends of digital transformation, green transition and innovation.

Third, regarding ASEAN’s working processes, the bloc has traditionally worked together on the basis of consensus and active contributions to common missions. To enhance its central role, ASEAN needs to enhance its decision-making process to be faster, more proactive and more effective, alongside its principle of consensus. ASEAN must maintain mutual consultations, connections and exchanges both within the bloc and with other partners.

Many issues are emerging regarding the competition between major powers, whose interests do not always align with ASEAN’s. However, certain topics or issues among them may overlap with ASEAN’s interests, such as ensuring the sustainability of supply chains. China, the US and various smaller multilateral mechanisms have all been discussing these issues.

This forum is a reminder that ASEAN is in a dynamic and strategically important region. Over the past 58 years, ASEAN has harnessed its strength, and now the association needs to innovate, upgrade and enhance its proactive role in a changing world.

Việt Nam is stepping into the ‘era of the nation’s rise.’ Meanwhile, ASEAN is also on an optimistic development journey as a ‘beacon of hope’, as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim put it. How is the ASEAN Future Forum contributing to this process in terms of regional integration and innovation?

This event is an initiative of Việt Nam. In terms of proactivity, Việt Nam should prioritise ASEAN policies within the broader context of the country’s foreign affairs. Additionally, Việt Nam needs to share its vision to encourage regional engagement.

While the first forum has achieved a consensus for further engagement from other countries, this second forum has garnered much greater support, with expectations for more effective and substantive contributions.

Both forums were attended by the high-level ASEAN Chair, and the second brought together many senior leaders from different countries. They appreciated that Việt Nam not only demonstrates proactivity, but also holds a significant position in the region, which was why they agreed to participate.

Having been part of ASEAN for three decades, Việt Nam has made significant contributions and implemented foreign policies that align with the region’s approach. Việt Nam’s economic integration holds substantial potential and accomplishments in both the region and the world.

Delegates came to the forum with many ideas and expectations for the forum to provide more practical contributions. Numerous useful recommendations were put forward in the keynote session with Prime Minister Chính and his Malaysian counterpart, who is also serving as the ASEAN Chair, as well as in plenary sessions.

This year’s forum focuses on many pressing topics - from the megatrends in the world, ASEAN’s foundational principles and sub-regional cooperation to technology governance - all initiated lively and inspirational conversations and contributed to the event’s overall success. What were the recommendations that stood out to you?

It is often said that ASEAN must have a higher quality of integration, as economic power will generate a significant driving force to help ASEAN assert its position in the region. Moreover, in the current competitive context, ASEAN’s strength lies in its ability to connect when the competing countries are all key partners of the association.

Therefore, the challenge is how ASEAN can cooperate with these countries. ASEAN must have an aligning stance and principles, and must create opportunities that benefit both itself and its partners. ASEAN not only focuses on the US and China but also collaborates with other key partners, including India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Europe.

ASEAN is enhancing connectivity not only within the region but also with other partners, such as through the East Asia Summit, ASEAN Ministerial Meetings and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus. Currently, the nature of competition weakens multilateral and international cooperation, but ASEAN has multilateral mechanisms that attract the interest of various countries, so the association must leverage this advantage.

ASEAN now not only needs to adapt to the new global context but also must actively engage in building the code of conduct within the region. From this code of conduct, ASEAN can expand its impact to contribute to the broader regional mechanisms, aiming for objectives of maintaining peace and economic development and fostering ties based on respect, equality and mutual benefits. VNS