Việt Nam, UNODC unveil cybercrime convention signing in Hà Nội

JAKARTA – The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia, in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Indonesia, held a briefing on Wednesday unveiling the signing of the UN Convention against Cybercrime scheduled for July in Hà Nội.

In his address, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Tạ Văn Thông described the convention as a historic milestone in crime prevention and criminal justice and the first global treaty tackling the multifaceted challenges of online crime. It also holds particular significance for being the first of its kind to be open for signature in Asia, specifically in Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

For Việt Nam and ASEAN, this moment represents a shared aspiration to foster a safe, secure, and inclusive digital environment. In this context, it is crucial to underscore the collective ownership of this effort, he said.

Việt Nam has thoroughly prepared for this event, ensuring that all logistical and financial responsibilities are met to create an environment conducive to productive discussions and maintaining the highest organisational standards.

The signing ceremony in Hà Nội will be more than a ceremonial event and serves as a continuation of the international community’s collective efforts to combat cybercrime. Building on years of collaboration and progress, the event will serve as a platform to promote dialogue, share best practices, and strengthen partnerships among key stakeholders, including the Governments, international organisations, private enterprises, and civil society.

Việt Nam is committed to making this event a meaningful forum to advance the implementation of the Convention and enhance global cooperation against cybercrime, he said, adding that the signing ceremony will stand as a testament to the success of multilateralism and the global community’s collective determination to build a safer and more resilient cyberspace. It presents a crucial opportunity to strengthen international cooperation and reaffirm Việt Nam’s commitment to a secure digital future.

UN Resident Coordinator in Indonesia Gita Sabharwal stressed that the UN stands ready to assist Việt Nam, Indonesia, and all regional countries to build a safer and more resilient digital future.

Adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 24, 2024, the Convention aims to enhance international cooperation, establish common standards for criminalising cyber offenses, and provide a framework for technical assistance and capacity-building. — VNS