Việt Nam to support Laos in forming UN peacekeeping force

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will support Laos in establishing its UN peacekeeping force, as agreed by the two countries' defence officers at their talks in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

At the talks between General Nguyễn Tân Cương, Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and Lieut. Gen. Saichay Kommasith, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chief of General Staff of the Lao People's Army (LPA), the two sides pointed to a number of focal points for future cooperation between the two armies.

Based on the agreements signed between the leaders of the two Ministries of National Defence, both sides will focus on promoting the effective implementation of the cooperation contents following the common perceptions reached by the two countries' high-ranking leaders, particularly the Việt Nam-Laos high-level agreement signed in 2024, and the meeting among leaders of Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia on February 22, 2025, while further enhancing strategic dialogue through high-level meetings and the Defence Policy Dialogue mechanism.

Both sides also emphasised the need to enhance cooperation between their armed forces and border protection units, strengthen human resources training, and foster collaboration in logistics, information technology, and defence industry. They also reaffirmed their mutual support at international forums.

At the talks, both sides also exchanged views on global and regional developments of mutual interest, as well as the situation of their respective armed forces.

General Cương congratulated Lieut. Gen. Saichay Kommasith on his new position, and expressed confidence that, in his new role, Lieut. Gen. Saichay Kommasith will contribute to the continued development of the LPA and further strengthen the military cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

General Cương emphasised that, in recent years, the defence cooperation between the two countries, particularly between the two General Staffs, has achieved tangible results, becoming one of the key pillars in the bilateral relationship between Việt Nam and Laos.

He noted that the two sides have worked closely on advising leaders of both countries on strategic military and defence matters. Military collaboration has been effectively implemented, particularly along the border areas, where the armed forces and border guards of both countries have cooperated to maintain security and public order. Additionally, cooperation in human resources training has been given special focus, emphasising both quantity and quality. Furthermore, logistics and defence industry cooperation have been promoted, he added.

For his part, Lieut. Gen. Saichay Kommasith highlighted the importance of the meeting between the two Chiefs of General Staff of the Việt Nam and Lao People's Armies. He confirmed that the defence cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos has increasingly deepened and become more practical.

Last year, the two sides saw comprehensive growth in bilateral cooperation, including delegation exchanges, training, and meetings among armed forces. Both sides have actively supported each other at international forums, he noted.

The Lao officer agreed on the need for the continued promotion of the partnership based on signed agreements, contributing to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations and their armies, ensuring this bond remains evergreen and everlasting. — VNA/VNS