Denmark to support Việt Nam in green transition

HÀ NỘI — Denmark is willing to support Việt Nam in its green transition, said Michael Aastrup Jensen, chairman of the Danish Parliament’s Foreign Policy Committee, as he met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Wednesday.

The Danish lawmaker was leading a delegation of the committee on a working visit to Việt Nam from March 3-6.

The visit was an opportunity for Danish officials to understand the realities of Việt Nam and explore the cooperation potential between the two countries, thereby proposing effective directions to increase the efficiency of their bilateral relations.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Vietnamese deputy PM and foreign minister Sơn expressed gratitude towards the support from the Danish government and people to Việt Nam on its development path.

Denmark is an important partner in the Southeast Asian nation’s foreign policy, he said, praising key cooperation mechanisms between the two countries such as the Strategic Partnership in the areas of climate change, environment, energy and green growth (2011), the Comprehensive Partnership (2013) and the Green Strategic Partnership (2023).

To strengthen political trust and create momentum for further cooperation in the future, Sơn requested that the Danish parliament continue to support bilateral activities, especially in the lead-up to the 55th anniversary of Việt Nam-Denmark establishing diplomatic ties in 2026.

Việt Nam also hoped that Denmark would encourage other parliaments in the European Union (EU) to soon ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Việt Nam and Denmark have great potential for cooperation, especially with the trade-economic benefits brought by the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), in addition to emerging sectors such as green transition, digital transformation and new technologies.

Noting that Denmark is one of the global pioneers in green transition and sustainable development, Sơn requested that the European country maintain its support for Việt Nam in policy development, governance experiences, technology transfer and human resource training.

Denmark also attaches great importance to the cooperation with Việt Nam and the Southeast Asian region, Jensen said, adding that the two countries share similar sustainable development goals.

Discussing foreign policies and international issues of mutual concern, the two officials agreed to enhance cooperation in regional and international multilateral forums, as well as ASEAN-EU frameworks.

Việt Nam and Denmark will also help address global challenges and ensure peace, stability, and sustainable development in their respective regions and the world. — VNS