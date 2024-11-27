Việt Nam, Denmark strengthen cooperation for green, sustainable future

COPENHAGEN — Visiting Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà met with Speaker of the Danish Parliament Soren Gade in Copenhagen on Tuesday, during which he proposed the host side promote cooperation in renewable energy, marine economy, green growth, and circular economy, in line with Việt Nam's development priorities.

Soren Gade said Hà's visit contributes to promoting the comprehensive partnership and green strategic partnership between the two countries.

Ha affirmed Việt Nam always attaches importance to its relations with Denmark, adding that bilateral cooperation is developing extensively and effectively in all fields, especially in the strategic fields of climate and the environment, demonstrated through important cooperation frameworks such as the strategic partnership in the fields of climate change, energy, the environment and green growth (2011), the comprehensive partnership (2013), and the green strategic partnership (2023), thus creating an important foundation for bringing the relationship to a new level.

He also suggested the Danish Parliament and Government continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Denmark to play a key role as an important bridge in the friendship between the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen high-level delegation exchanges, establish a Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, and share experiences in legislative affairs and supervision.

Hà conveyed an invitation from National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to the Danish Parliament Speaker to visit Việt Nam, and the latter gladly accepted the invitation.

The same day, the Vietnamese Deputy PM had a working session with host Minister for Climate, Energy, and Utilities Lars Aagaard.

The minister highly valued the effective bilateral cooperation in the fields of climate change, the environment, energy, and green growth, affirming that Denmark will continue its support for Việt Nam by sharing experience and advanced technology, contributing to the promotion of green transition and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

He committed to maintaining and strengthening cooperation with Việt Nam within the framework of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G), while also supporting the Southeast Asian nation in successfully organising the fourth P4G Summit next year.

Hà thanked Denmark for its official development assistance which has made an important contribution to Việt Nam's sustainable development. He urged Denmark to continue supporting priority areas such as environmental protection, climate change adaptation, and the development of green energy, while praising Denmark's pioneering role in environmental protection, green energy, and climate change as a model for Việt Nam to follow.

Both sides agreed to encourage businesses to cooperate in technology transfer and invest in areas such as climate change adaptation, greenhouse gas emission reduction, energy transition, and the development of smart infrastructure in Việt Nam.

On this occasion, the two sides witnessed the signing of a Joint Action Plan for the 2024-2025 period under the Việt Nam-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and Comprehensive Partnership.

Earlier, on November 25, Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà held a meeting with Denmark's Minister for Environment and Gender Equality Magnus Johannes Heunicke on bilateral cooperation, particularly in environmental protection and sustainable development.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in several areas, including water resource management, waste treatment, environmental protection, and enhancing the resilience of communities vulnerable to climate change. The Danish side committed to supporting Việt Nam, particularly the Mekong Delta - one of the regions most severely affected by climate change.

The Deputy PM's working visit from November 24-26 not only reaffirms the profound friendship between the two countries but also opens up strategic cooperation opportunities in key areas such as energy transition, green growth, and climate change adaptation. — VNS