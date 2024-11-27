Deputy PM asks for administration that effectively serves people and businesses

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình on Tuesday requested ministries and local departments to carry out administrative procedure reforms to bring about momentum for economic recovery and growth.

He made the request during a meeting with three ministries including Defence, Foreign Affairs, Information and Communications, and eight local areas, Hà Nội, HCM City, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng, Cần Thơ, Quảng Ninh, Hải Dương and Tây Ninh.

Permanent Deputy PM Bình, who is also Head of the PM's Administrative Procedure Reform Working Group, emphasised that administrative procedure reform has always received special attention from the Party and State.

The Government has clearly identified it as one of the key tasks and fundamental solutions to create momentum for economic recovery and growth, and improve the investment and business environment.

Confirming that "a good administration must operate smoothly and effectively", the Deputy PM stated that administrative procedure reform must focus mainly on two major stages. Reforming regulations on administrative procedures through policy making, promulgation of legal documents and reforming policy implementation, handling administrative procedures and providing public services for people and businesses.

Deputy PM Bình highly appreciated ministries and localities that have already proactively participated in administrative procedure reform and have initially achieved positive results.

However, he said many shortcomings and limitations remain. Therefore, ministries and local entities need to pay special attention to overcoming the existing problems.

At the same time, competent agencies need to more closely follow the programme and plan on administrative procedure reform to enhance the trust of people and businesses in State agencies.

He requested ministries and areas to increase exchanges and learn from each other's experiences in the implementation process to bring about practical results, because in reality, over similar conditions and circumstances, there are still localities that do better.

Deputy PM Bình stated that it was needed to pay special attention to building and perfecting the staff, ensuring a streamlined apparatus. They should enhance training and improve capacity of officials and select people who are truly dedicated, capable, knowledgeable and have a high sense of responsibility in performing their tasks.

The summary report in the first ten months this year checking on three ministries and eight localities, shows that administrative procedures and public services reform have achieved some outstanding results.

Regarding the reduction and simplification of business regulations, the Ministry of National Defence has simplified 11 out of 35 procedures, whereas the Ministry of Information and Communications has simplified 101 out of 202 business regulations.

Regarding the reduction of administrative procedures and citizen papers related to population, the Ministry of National Defence has reduced 30 out of 52 citizen procedures and papers. The Ministry of Information and Communications has simplified 48 out of 68 procedures and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reduced 25 administrative procedures.

Regarding receiving and handling administrative procedures on the National Public Service Portal of localities, Cần Thơ reached 100 per cent, Tây Ninh reached 98.56 per cent, Hải Phòng reached 77.17 per cent, Hải Dương reached 72.06 per cent, Hà Nội reached 65.82 per cent and HCM City reached 39.59 per cent.

The rate of digitising records of the Ministry of National Defense reached 96.76 per cent and the Ministry of Information and Communications reached 46.53 per cent.

During the meeting, delegates evaluated the results, proposing recommendations to remove difficulties and obstacles in administrative reforms, especially those barriers to coordination between ministries and localities and data connection. — VNS