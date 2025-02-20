Countries support Việt Nam in organising signing of UN Convention on Cybercrime

NEW YORK – The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the United Nations Office of Legal Affairs (OLA) have reaffirmed their commitment to continuing to support Việt Nam in organising the signing ceremony of Convention on Cybercrime in Hà Nội.

Earlier this week, at the UN headquarters in New York, the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the UN, in collaboration with the Australian Mission and the UNODC, co-hosted a discussion session titled 'Towards Hà Nội: The UN Cybercrime Convention Signing Ceremony'.

The event attracted more than a hundred delegates from UN member states and relevant international organisations.

According to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in New York, during the opening speech, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, head of the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the UN, said that in the context of increasingly complex global cybersecurity challenges and rising cyber threats that directly impact national security and development, the UN's adoption of the Cybercrime Convention (Hà Nội Convention) is of particular significance.

It will establish a global legal framework for international cooperation in combatting cybercrime.

Giang expressed gratitude to all countries for supporting the selection of Hà Nội as the venue for the signing ceremony of the Convention at the UN General Assembly session in December 2024.

He also affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to closely co-ordinate with UNODC, OLA and member states to promote the Convention’s early entry into force and effective implementation.

UNODC and OLA's representatives concurred with Giang’s remarks, reaffirming their commitment to continuing to support Việt Nam and will also provide information on the negotiation process, the main content of the Convention and the procedural steps required towards the signing ceremony in Hà Nội.

Representatives of Việt Nam’s inter-agency working delegation of the ministries of Public Security, National Defence, and Foreign Affairs updated the preparations for organising the signing ceremony and a series of diverse activities that will be held to enable governments, businesses, and relevant organisations to connect, enhance dialogue and strengthen co-operation in addressing cybersecurity challenges.

Through these activities, Việt Nam aims to continue playing an active role as a responsible member and reliable partner of the international community, promoting multilateralism and contributing to shaping global digital governance frameworks, ensuring cybersecurity and safeguarding national sovereignty in cyberspace.

Representatives of several countries and regional groups highly appreciated Việt Nam’s proactive preparations for the UN Cybercrime Convention signing ceremony.

They also affirmed their commitment to completing their internal procedures to sign and ratify the Convention as soon as possible while pledging to support and closely cooperate with Việt Nam in successfully organising the signing event in Hà Nội this year.

The Hà Nội Convention was officially adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 24, 2024 comprising nine chapters and 71 articles, covering key topics such as defining cybercrimes including illegal access, system interference, online child exploitation and money laundering through criminal activities.

The Convention also establishes jurisdiction and investigative measures, allowing countries to collect evidence and effectively prosecute cybercrime cases including procedural and law enforcement measures, provisions for international cooperation in investigations and prosecutions and preventive measures such as capacity-building and raising awareness of cybersecurity, as well as technical assistance and information sharing.

The adoption of the Convention is the result of joint efforts by all UN member states, with Việt Nam actively participating in this process.

For the first time, a multilateral international treaty of global significance in a top-priority field such as cybersecurity and digital governance will be signed in Việt Nam.

In accordance with international practice, this document will be referred to as the Hà Nội Convention, recognising the international community’s acknowledgment of Việt Nam’s active participation, significant contributions and responsibility in the development of the Convention, as well as its broader efforts in addressing global challenges. VNS