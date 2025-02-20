Defence minister lauds Việt Nam-Canada cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang lauding progress in the Việt Nam-Canada Comprehensive Partnership as he holds a reception for Canadian deputy defence minister Stefanie Beck on Thursday.

Beck is on an official visit to Việt Nam to co-chair the third Việt Nam-Canada Defence Policy Dialogue.

The two defence ministries have been promoting cooperation through exchanges and dialogues on both bilateral and multilateral forums.

Stressing the importance of Việt Nam-Canada relations, Gen. Giang expressed gratitude towards the Canadian defence ministry for its support in training the Vietnamese officers to carry out United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions, enhancing their capacity for international integration and positively contributing to resolving global issues.

The two sides expect to continue their cooperation in multiple areas as stated in signed agreements, including training, peacekeeping efforts, defence industry, war consequence relief and border management.

Highlighting the strong growth of Việt Nam-Canada ties, Beck expressed hope that the two defence ministries will continue to strengthen cooperation for the practical results and mutual benefits of both countries.