National land use plan under revision to unlock resources for development

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) is studying a revision to the National Land Use Plan, which will be submitted to the government for review in March.

That revised plan will then be presented to the Politburo in April and the National Assembly (NA) in May this year.

Since the beginning of 2025, local departments of natural resources and environment have been required to report to their provincial People’s Committees on the specific context and demands for land use.

These reports will be taken into consideration for the revised National Land Use Plan for 2021-30, with a vision to 2050.

The MoNRE’s Department of Land Resources Planning and Development said that it has received reports from only 30 cities and provinces so far, three ministries (of National Defence, Finance, Culture, Sports and Tourism) and further inputs from the Ministry of Public Security.

To ensure the reporting progress to the Government, the MoNRE has sent an official document to local departments urging them to complete their reports on land use plan implementation, what demands there are on that land, and all accompanying relevant data by February 20.

If they fail to update data and documents by this date, the MoNRE will revise the national land use plan using statistics in their 2021-30 provincial plans, which have already been approved by the Prime Minister.

The current five-year (2021-25) and ten-year (2021-30) national land use plans were approved by the NA in Resolution No 39/2021/QH15 on November 13, 2021.

After three years of implementation, the plans have been proven effective as a guideline for ministries, sectors and localities to allocate, lease and reclaim land, change land use purposes or recognise land use rights in response to the country’s socio-economic development and security goals.

However, experts said that adjustments are needed due to recent changes in regulations related to the 2024 Land Law, such as the land use planning system, national and provincial level land use plans and approval authorities shifting from the NA to the Government.

To respond to the land use demands of sectors and localities, the MoNRE has advised the Government on revising the national land use plan, which was submitted to the NA for approval in Resolution No 174/2024/QH15.

Revising the national land use plan is considered a task of special importance to ensure the consistency of the land-related legal documents, effective implementation of the 2024 Land Law, and efficiency in land use planning.

The revision is expected to address the current bottlenecks to mobilise land resources for socio-economic development, ensuring national defence, security and sustainable development. — VNS